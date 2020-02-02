Frozen Puree Market: Industry Trends and Developments 2017 – 2025

The study on the Frozen Puree Market Research offers a profound comprehension of the market dynamics like opportunities, drivers, trends, and the challenges. The analysis further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic aspects which can be predicted to shape the rise of the Frozen Puree Market throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

The development prospects of this Frozen Puree Marketplace in various Regions are analyzed in the report together with information such as political, the regulatory frame, and economic outlook of each region.

The global frozen puree market is segmented on the basis of product type as frozen fruit puree, frozen vegetable puree, and frozen legumes puree. The frozen fruits puree product market segment is expected to grow at a significant growth rate as increasing demand from baby food market is higher. Vegetable puree and legume puree are other segments expected to gain traction over the forecast period.

Frozen puree market is further segmented on the basis of distribution channel as supermarket/hypermarket, online retail, specialty stores, and others. Online retailing is gaining popularity in developing regions thus growing at the significant rate. However, supermarket/hypermarket are segments are major markets segments amongst all distribution channels, accounts for major market share.

Frozen food market is further segmented on the basis of its applications for various food products as bakery industry, confectionary, dairy, baby food and culinary application. August all application market segments, baby food, and confectionary are major segments where frozen puree market demand is higher. In ice-creams and other flavored dairy products, frozen purees are used for flavoring and as additives. Thus dairy market segment is expected to grow at significant growth rate.

Geographically, the global frozen puree market can be segmented into major regions which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Among the regional market, North America and Europe account for the substantial revenue share in the global frozen puree market, owing to increasing demand for healthy food options, growing baby food industry, off seasonal demand for fruits and vegetables etc. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at significant growth rate over the forecast period, owing to the growing baby food industry, growing bakery and confectionary industry etc.

The global frozen puree market growth is driven by growing demand from the baby food industry, confectionery and bakery industry as well as flavor dairy products. Increasing number of working moms and women are preferring ready-made purees for culinary uses instead of preparing puree at home. Increasing number of issues associated with other methods of food preservation are another factor driving consumers towards frozen purees. Frozen purees are nutrient rich no or less nutrient damage while preservation thus market demand is growing rapidly. Vegetable frozen purees of garlic, onion, ginger etc. are trending retail shelves as increasing popularity in culinary uses. While making purees there is no or less wastage of vegetables or fruits as whole parts are used thus being a healthy and cost consume preservation option frozen puree are attracting various players to invest into the market and various new entries are expected in global markets.

Few key players in the global frozen puree market include Olam international, Fruit By Crops, Fruitiore, Dasita, Boiron, Hooray Puree, Kanegrade Limited,Nanjing Ringchan Corporation,Ravi Fruit etc.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

