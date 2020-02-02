Genetically Modified Foods Market To Witness A Considerable CAGR Growth Through The Forecast Period 2015 – 2025

FMI, in its recent market report, suggests that the Genetically Modified Foods Market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Genetically Modified Foods Market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Genetically Modified Foods Market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2015 – 2025 as the forecast timeframe.

The Genetically Modified Foods Market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Genetically Modified Foods Market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Genetically Modified Foods Market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

The Genetically Modified Foods Market study answers critical questions including:

What tactics are being utilized by the Genetically Modified Foods Market players to expand their production footprint in region?

What are the threats faced by players in the Genetically Modified Foods Market mutually?

Why region holds the majority of share in the Genetically Modified Foods Market?

Why segment has the largest consumption in region?

Which industries remain the leading consumers of the Genetically Modified Foods across the globe?

The content of the Genetically Modified Foods Market report includes the following insights:

Growth outlook of the Genetically Modified Foods Market in terms of value and volume

Strategies utilized by different Genetically Modified Foods Market players

Drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends (DROT Analysis) impacting the growth prospect for the Genetically Modified Foods over the forecast period 2015 – 2025

End use consumption of the Genetically Modified Foods across various regions

Identify the ecological impacts of the Genetically Modified Foods and what regulations are being imposed on its usage

All the players running in the Genetically Modified Foods Market are elaborated thoroughly in the Genetically Modified Foods Market report on the basis of R&D developments, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines, legal policies, and comparative analysis between the leading and emerging Genetically Modified Foods Market players.

Major players operating in this category are Monsanto US, DuPont US, Syngenta Switzerland, Bayer Crop Science Germany, Sakata Japan, BASF Gmbh, Group Limagrain France to name a few. The global players are focused on partnership and collaboration with other companies in order to increase its product portfolio, industry offering and global presence. The global giant in genetically modified food are actively involved in collaboration with the Advanced Research Institutes (ARIs) in the industrial countries such as Brazil, Argentina, China, India, Malaysia and the Philippines for significant R&D program in biotechnology and transgenic crops. Companies are also increasing their R&D in some of the African countries such as South Africa, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Mali, Nigeria, Egypt and Uganda in order to cater the growing demand for genetically modified food in Africa

Genetically Modified Foods: Regional Outlook

In 2014, North America was the largest market for genetically modified food and likely to remain as market leader in terms of revenue during the forecast period. China and India are the major countries in Asia-Pacific which is expected to emerge as major market for genetically modified food market. Also, other developing countries such as Brazil is anticipated to growth at a robust CAGR over the forecast period. The US government is focused towards the safety of GM products. The industry is regulated by the Department of Agriculture, for farm biotechnology, and the Food and Drug Administration, which governs food and its ingredients. The developers of the genetically modified food products are intensely involved in certifying their safety. For instance, FDA depends on a consultative process with developers who voluntarily present their plans to the agency before marketing the products

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Genetically Modified Food Market Segments

Genetically Modified Food Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2014

Genetically Modified Food Market Size & Forecast 2015 to 2025

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Dairy Product Packaging Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Genetically Modified Food Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Genetically Modified Food Market includes

North America US & Canada



Latin America Brazil, Argentina & Others



Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux



Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific



Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

