Isophthalic Acid Market Growth, Statistics, By Application, Production, Revenue & Forecast To 2019 – 2027

Key players operating in global market
Key players operating in the global market include:
- LOTTE Chemical CORPORATION
- The Chemical Company
- Eastman Chemical Company
- G. International Chemical Co. Inc
- Interquisa
- KOHAP Corporation
- EMCO Dyestuff
- Marubeni Europe plc
- Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd.
- SILVER FERN CHEMICAL, INC
- Tecnosintesi S.p.A.
- Dhalop Chemicals
Global Isophthalic Acid Market: Research Scope
Global Isophthalic Acid Market, by Applications
- Production of PET resin (Polyethylene terephthalate)
- Production of UPR (unsaturated polyester resin)
- Thermosetting fiber
- Powder coating
- Aerospace coating
- Process additives
- Production of coating resins
- Others
Global Isophthalic Acid Market, by End-use Industry
- Coating
- Plastics
- Lubricants
- Packaging
- Automotive
- Others
Global Isophthalic Acid Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
