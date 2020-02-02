Molybdenum Rod Market: Competitive Landscape and Recent Industry Development Analysis 2019-2023

The global Molybdenum Rod market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Molybdenum Rod market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Molybdenum Rod market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Molybdenum Rod market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Molybdenum Rod market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Molymet

Plansee

Exploiter

China Molybdenum

Zigong Cemented Carbide

Midwest Tungsten

Top Seiko

Zhengzhou Chida Tungsten & Molybdenum

Zibo Huaxiang Tungsten Molybdenum

Jdc-Moly

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Mo(%)99.90%

Mo(%)99.95%

Mo(%)99.99%

Segment by Application

Chemical Industry

Steel Industry

Others

