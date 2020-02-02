Outdoor Power Equipment Market by Services, Solution, Application, Business Analysis, Currents Trends, Statistics, and Investment Opportunities to 2018 to 2028

Outdoor Power Equipment Market – From Fact.MR’s Viewpoint

FMR, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the Outdoor Power Equipment Market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end users, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect. This Outdoor Power Equipment Market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2018 to 2028 as the forecast timeframe.

After reading the Outdoor Power Equipment Market report, readers can

Get hints about various collaborations, product launches, R&D activities and product launches of different Outdoor Power Equipment Market players

Identify prominent regions holding significant share in the Outdoor Power Equipment Market along with the key countries

Perform a comparative study between leading and emerging vendors in the Outdoor Power Equipment Market

Evaluate market on the changing pattern of consumers across various regions

Important trends affecting the adoption pattern of Outdoor Power Equipment in various industries

The Outdoor Power Equipment Market research addresses the following queries:

Why region remains the top consumer of Outdoor Power Equipment in forecast period 2018 to 2028?

Which product type is most preferred by consumers?

How will the Outdoor Power Equipment Market look like by the end of the forecast period?

What innovative technologies are the Outdoor Power Equipment players using to get an edge over their rivals?

What are the factors restraining the growth of the Outdoor Power Equipment Market?

Outdoor Power Equipment Market- Battery and Electric Technology Prevailing

The world is moving towards greener technologies. People are switching towards cleaner sources of energy with a view to reduce carbon emissions and facilitate environment safety. Recently, gardeners have become aware of the various benefits offered by electric lawn mowers over their gas-powered or traditional counterparts that contribute to around 5% of the total hydrocarbons in the atmosphere in urban areas. According to a CNBC report, in 2017, air pollution has resulted in more than four million deaths in 2015, half of which were from emerging economies of India and China. This has led to the development of stringent norms and regulations for reducing ill-effects of the emissions on the environment. For instance, the Paris Climate Agreement was initiated in which about 148 countries participated to reduce emissions form their respective regions. With this concern at hand, it becomes imperative for individuals to opt for eco-friendly solutions, which has influenced the adoption of electric lawn mowers during the period of forecast. In addition, albeit their capital intensive nature, reduced fuel consumption offsets the high initial cost of electric lawn mowers, making them a one-time investment for carrying out lawn mowing.

With emission standards getting stronger and consumers getting more environment conscious, a literal shift towards electric and battery powered equipment has been noted. Incorporation battery or electric technology reduces the operational cost of equipment and its weight.

Consumer preferences have also been noted to incline towards quality rather than lower prices. Many manufacturers and dealers agree that stocking up cheap product has been of no help. Most of the equipment in the big boxes today are at throwaway pieces. They are so cheap that consumers don’t expect to fix them. The big boxes may not even have parts available to fix them. A quality product offers more opportunity for future sales as well. If a manufacturer/dealer establishes good customer relationships from the beginning, they will return for maintenance and repair in the future.

