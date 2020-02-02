Red Rice Market to Observe Strong Development by 2017 – 2025

In Depth Study of the Red Rice Market

Red Rice , in its newly released Market research report, provides an understanding of the many different facets of the Red Rice market. The all-round analysis of this Red Rice market depicts the data and throws light. The demand-side and supply-side styles are monitored to offer a very clear picture of this industry scenario across different geographies.

According to the research, the Red Rice market is expected to Reach a value of US$XX by the close of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). Different parameters that are most likely to nurture the market while within the decade’s development have been discussed in the analysis.

Crucial Data enclosed in the Red Rice market research:

The Political and financial outlook in various regions and the effect on the Red Rice market

Growth Possibility of market players in the growing markets

Current And future prospects of various segments of the Red Rice market

Y-o-Y Growth projection of the different regional niches

Impact Of those many regulatory policies on the Red Rice market in different regions

Industry Segments Covered from the Red Rice Market

And, the YoY growth, market share, growth potential Market price of each of these segments and sub-segments is included from the accounts.

Market Segmentation: Red rice

The red rice market is segmented on the basis of its application in different industries such as food and beverage industry, cosmetic industry, healthcare industry etc. In food and beverage industry, it is used for wine making and nutritional food for consumption. Red rice is a high source of antioxidant which makes it useful in cosmetic industry in Japan and Korea. In healthcare industry, red rice is used as traditional Chinese medicine for health issues such as increasing blood flow, better food digestion and eliminating blood blockages etc.

The red rice is segmented on the basis of type as Rakthashali, Thai Red Cargo rice, Bhutanese red rice, Camargue red rice, Red parboiled rice etc. where Rakthashali is a uncommon rice variety, Thai Red Cargo rice is a gluten-free rice variety, Bhutanese red rice is medium grain rice cultivated in Kingdom of Bhutan, Camargue red rice is cultivated in southern France. Red parboiled rice is used mainly in India and Shri Lanka for making their traditional foods.

The red rice is segmented on the basis of nature of rice as organic and conventional. Demand for organic red rice is more as compared to conventional red rice as a result of increasing awareness of consuming organic products. Higher nutritional value than polished rice makes red rice popular in fitness trainers and athletes.

The red rice market is segmented on the basis of regions as North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and ME.

Global Red Rice Market: Regional Outlook

Depending on geographic regions global Red rice market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and ME. India and Indonesia are the major producers of red rice globally. China and Japan are specialized in red rice yeast products which they use for their traditional medicinal purpose. Japan and Korea are leaders in using red rice in cosmetics as it is a good source of antioxidant.

Global Red rice Market: Drivers and Trends

The red rice have various health benefits which makes it popular in health conscious consumers. Red rice contains more nutrients than white rice and polished rice which makes it popular in athletes and fitness trainers. Use of red rice in lowering cholesterol and blood glucose are couple of health benefit which is driving the global market for red rice. Use of red rice in cosmetics for wrinkle free and rejuvenated skin is one of the key drivers which are increasing demand of red rice in global market. Red rice is used in traditional Chinese medicine which makes it popular in China for medicinal use in turn increasing the demand.

Global Red Rice: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global Red rice market include Lotus Foods, Urmatt, Ceylon Pure, Radnor Corp Pty Ltd., Herbaria, LLC are amongst.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

