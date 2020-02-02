Siloxane Market Solid Analyzed Segmentation, Demand, Recent Share Estimation and Growth Prospects by Regions to 2019 to 2027

New Study about the Siloxane Market by FMR

An Unbalanced Demand and Supply Straining the Global Siloxane Market

Restrictions in the supply of siloxane has put pressure in the market leading to higher costs, thereby causing problems for stable suppliers of siloxane. The shortage has begun to become more apparent in the last year, as siloxane facilities worldwide have fallen behind in the required demand. Siloxane consumer prices have been rising across the industry since last year, with Wacker A.G., Elkem Silicones and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. raising prices for some of the products. Momentive Performance Materials Inc. and Sun Chemical Corp. have so far reported price increases in 2018. The aforementioned reasons of price increase are expected to hinder market growth during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to Hold More than 50% of the Global Market Share Owing to Its Strong Chemical and Industrial Chains

On the basis of region, the global siloxane market is projected to be dominated by Asia Pacific, followed by Europe and North America. Siloxane lubricants are commonly in use in the automotive and metal processing industries, while automotive production and use are dominated by developing countries such as India and China. Asia-Pacific has accounted for the largest market share surveyed, primarily by countries such as China, India, Japan and South Korea. China dominated the Asia-Pacific segment due to its large manufacturing base of medical devices, adhesives & sealants, elastomers, electronics, etc. Growth in various end-use industries and continuous investment and support from regional governments is expected to drive the Asia-Pacific market segment during the forecast period. The market for siloxane lubricants is therefore expected to be driven by the APAC area. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are expected to show modest market growth over the forecast period.

Consolidated Market Structure with Supply Fluctuation Dynamics

The global market for siloxane is one of the most competitive and consolidated markets as a limited number of manufacturers operate with a significant market share around the globe. The root of the problem has been a market that has witnessed rising fortunes for several years, with product supplies being limited and demand increasing. Some of the key developments in the global siloxane market are:

In 2018, the Dow Chemical Company announced a new strategy for high returns, and low capital intensity investment in its upstream and downstream siloxane franchise. According to the investment plan, the company looks forward to setting up a functional siloxane polymer plant in Kentucky, USA, to accelerate siloxane production.

In 2018, Wacker Chemie, the second largest manufacturer of siloxane, undertook a feasibility study to increase production in Germany by combining the capacity of 250,000 metric tons in Burghausen and Nuenchritz.

Some siloxane product manufacturers are of the opinion that most of the deficiencies can be traced back to the crucial raw material siloxane, with a handful of the major suppliers investing in adding resources to this critical building block in the last decade.

