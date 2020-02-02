Sterile Oncology Injectable Market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the assessment period 2018 – 2028

FMI’s report on Global Sterile Oncology Injectable Economy

key players identified in the global sterile oncology injectable market are Eli Lilly & Company, Biocon Ltd, Baxter International Inc., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Mylan N.V., Sandoz International GmbH, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, and Pfizer Inc., among others. Sterile oncology injectable are used for cancer treatment and therapies. Recent M&A activities have fueled the growth prospect for sterile oncology injectable. Recent deal of US$ 17 Billion between Pfizer & Hospira provides platform for growth for Pfizer’s Global Established Pharmaceutical (GEP) business. Hospira’s generic sterile injectable products, including acute care and oncology injectable have provided boost to Pfizer’s sterile injectable offerings in oncology market. However, preference of large molecules offers a global opportunity to its manufacturers, as these are the common molecules recently used globally for oncology application.

Sterile CMOs Medium Scale Manufacturers/Providers Large Scale Manufacturers/Providers Catalent Pharma Solutions

Baxter

Akorn

Althea

Vetter

Piramal Pharma Solutions (ColdStream Laboratories)

IDT Biologica. Biocon Ltd

Baxter International Inc.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Sandoz International GmbH Mylan N.V

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

Pfizer Inc.

Eli Lilly & Company

Key Data Points Covered in Report

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Sterile Oncology Injectable Market by molecule type, distribution channel, indication and region

Regional level market analysis of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding China & Japan, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa by molecule type, distribution channel, indication segments and country

Sterile Oncology Injectable Market Dynamics & Opportunity Assessment

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Sterile Oncology Injectable Market Size & Forecast 2018-2028

Sterile Oncology Injectable Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Report Highlights:

Shifting industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size, recent industry trends

Key competition landscape, market structure, regulatory scenario

Epidemiology outlook for diseases

Economical spending, regional healthcare outlook, consumer healthcare expenditure

Availability of drugs, cost of drugs, specificity and sensitivity of injectable

Strategies for key players and product offerings, channel strategies, regional foot print, channel footprint

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance in terms of value and volume

Market Segmentation

By Molecule Type

Small Molecule

Large Molecule

By Product type

Chemotherapy

Monoclonal Antibodies

Cytokines

Peptides Hormones

By Indication

Ovarian Cancer

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Other

By Distribution Channel

Hospitals

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding China & Japan

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Research Methodology

The market sizing of sterile oncology injectable will be done by adoption data triangulation approach. Demand side approach will be followed to assess the actual market size of sterile oncology injectable. Secondary research will be performed at the initial phase to identify the Age specific disease epidemiology, diagnosis rate and treatment pattern, as per disease indications. Each piece of information will be eventually analyzed during the entire research project, which helps build a strong base for the primary research information.

Primary research participants include demand-side users such as key opinion leaders, physicians, surgeons, nursing managers, clinical specialists who provide valuable insights on trends and clinical application of the drugs, key treatment patterns, adoption rate, and compliance rate. Quantitative and qualitative assessment of basic factors driving demand, economic factors/cycles and growth rates and strategies utilized by key players in the market is analyzed in detail while forecasting, in order to project Year-on-Year growth rates. These Y-o-Y growth projections are checked and aligned as per industry/product lifecycle and further utilized to develop market numbers at a holistic level.

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.

