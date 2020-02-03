Antimicrobial Plastics Market : covers upstream raw material suppliers information

The global Antimicrobial Plastics market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Antimicrobial Plastics market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Antimicrobial Plastics market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units).

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Ticona Engineering Polymers

Bayer Material Science

Teknor Apex Company

Momentive Performance Materials

Doeflex Vitapol

Parx Plastic

King Plastic Corporation

Biocote

Milliken Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Commodity Plastic

Engineering Plastic

High Performance Plastic

Segment by Application

Building and construction

Personal care

Healthcare

Sportswear

Automotive

Waste bins

Consumer and electronic appliances

Packaging

Each market player encompassed in the Antimicrobial Plastics market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics.

