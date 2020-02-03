Automotive Blind Spot Detection Market is Staring at a Promising Future Owing to High Demand for 2017 – 2025

Assessment of the International Automotive Blind Spot Detection Market

Segmentation

The global pain management therapeutics market has been studied based on major segments by therapeutics, by indication and their regional as well as national markets. Based on therapeutics, the global market has been segmented into anticonvulsants, antidepressants, anesthetics, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS), opioids, other non-narcotic analgesic, and antimigraine agents. Further the market has been segmented according to its indication that includes neuropathic pain, fibromyalgia, arthritic pain, chronic back pain, migraine, post-operative pain, and cancer pain. The market for these segments has been extensively analyzed based on their effectiveness, sales, and geographic presence. Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period from 2015-2025 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2017 to 2025 are provided for all segments, considering 2016 as the base year.

Geographically, the pain management therapeutics market has been segmented into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Each regional pain management therapeutics market has been further categorized into major national markets such as the U.S, Canada, Germany, the U.K., Japan, China, Brazil, and Mexico. Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period from 2015-2025 along with CAGR % from 2017 to 2025 are provided for all the regions and nations considering 2016 as the base year.

Global Pain Management Therapeutics Market: Competitive Landscape

The competition landscape section included in the report would assist existing market players to expand their market shares, and new companies in establishing their presence in the global pain management therapeutics market. The report also profiles key players operating in this market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include Pfizer Inc., Depomed, Inc., Endo International plc. , Purdue Pharma L.P., Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis AG, AstraZeneca plc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline plc., and other prominent players.

The global pain management therapeutics market is segmented as follows:

Global Pain Management Therapeutics Market Revenue, by Therapeutics

Anticonvulsants

Antidepressants

Anesthetics

Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDS)

Opioids Oxycodones Hydrocodones Tramadol Others (Morphine, Codeine, Fentanyl, Meperidine, Methadone)

Antimigraine Agents

Other Non-narcotic Analgesic

Global Pain Management Therapeutics Market Revenue, by Indication

Neuropathic Pain

Fibromyalgia

Chronic Back Pain

Arthritic Pain

Migraine

Post-operative Pain

Cancer Pain

Global Pain Management Therapeutics Market, by Geography