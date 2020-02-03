Automotive Gear Shift System Market: Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2018 to 2028

Automotive Gear Shift System Market size will reach xx million US$ by 2029, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2028 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Gear Shift System .

This industry study presents the Automotive Gear Shift System Market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast 2018 to 2028. The Private Plane production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type; The consumption of Automotive Gear Shift System market in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level.

The Automotive Gear Shift System Market has been reporting substantial growth rates with considerable CAGR for the last couple of decades. According to the report, the market is expected to grow more vigorously during the forecast period and it can also influence the global economic structure with a higher revenue share. The market also holds the potential to impact its peers and parent market as the growth rate of the market is being accelerated by increasing disposable incomes, growing product demand, changing consumption technologies, innovative products, and raw material affluence.

Competitive Landscape

To capitalize on the growing demand for affordable vehicles in India and Asia, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, a leading player in the automotive gear shift system market, announced the launch of a new electrified clutch which functions to improve the efficiency of manual transmission in automobiles. The company plans to market the product as a way to enhance fuel efficiency in vehicles using manual transmission gear shifting systems.

In order to stay at pace with the changing automobile industry, Eissmann Automotive Deutschland GmbH expanded its Pell City facility adding a 130,000 square-foot building to the existing infrastructure in the region. The facility is equipped with advanced manufacturing equipment which will be used for a new production line set to be unveiled by the Germany-based automotive gear shift system manufacturers.

A recent development complementing innovations in the automotive gear shift system market was the development of a novel gear shift mechanism which uses two electromagnetic actuators to improve the mechanical efficiency and dynamic response of manual transmission systems. The study suggests the technique could potentially pave the way for the adoption of automated manual transmission systems in electric vehicles.

Another key development which is likely to boost innovations in the automotive gear shift system market was the acquisition of a patent on the clutch-by-wire technology which replaces the hydraulics mechanism used for disengaging and engaging gears with a fully electric system. The clutch could potentially be automated to control the changing of gears.

The bolstering popularity of automated manual transmission (AMT) in automobiles became clearly evident after WABCO Holdings signed a deal with Daimler agreeing to develop an efficient and robust AMT control technology for Daimler’s trucks. With its new AMT technology, WABCO aims at reducing noise levels and optimizing gear shift schedules for efficient performance.

Some of the leading players operating in the automotive gear shift system market include Kongsberg Automotive ASA, SL Corporation, GHSP, Inc., Ficosa International, S.A., Fuji Kiko Co., Ltd., Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. KG, Tokai Rika Co., Ltd., Jopp Holding GmbH, and Dura Automotive Systems, LLC.

Demand for Stick Shift Gear Systems in Passenger Vehicles to Prevail

Automobile companies are focusing on the development of new technologies to enhance the performance of manual transmissions. In addition, the burgeoning demand for lightweight commercial vehicles in evolving mobility and ride-sharing services is likely to be a vital factor bolstering automotive gear shift system market growth. Other gear types in joystick, rotary, and stalk type are estimated to find increasing demand in different vehicles based on their utility. Automotive gear shift system market is expected to generate substantial revenues from both OEMs and aftermarket sales.

The report on automotive gear shift system market is the consequence of a robust and elaborate research methodology employed during the compilation of the report. A two-step process involving primary and secondary researches was conducted to obtain invaluable and actionable insights into the automotive gear shift system market. Primary research was conducted by interviewing seasoned experts from the automotive gear shift system market while a thorough study of company press releases, trade journals, paid sources, and other publications related to the automotive gear shift market formed the basis of the secondary research. Results from both the steps of research were triangulated to create an authentic and accurate forecast of the automotive gear shift system market.

