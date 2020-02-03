Biosurgery Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During2018 – 2028

According to a report published by TMR market, the Biosurgery economy is expected to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of ~US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro-economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are studied in the presented market study.

However, the high cost associated with surgeries, increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical processes, and stringent regulations by different government agencies for the approval of biosurgery products are factors that may hinder the growth of the global biosurgery market. In addition, lack of proper reimbursement policies for biosurgery products may impede the market growth in some regions. On the other hand, improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets is expected to significantly stimulate the demand for various biosurgery products in these regions.

Biosurgery Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the bio surgery market can be segmented majorly into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe are majorly responsible for the growth of biosurgery market; the growth is chiefly driven by rise in obesity-related surgeries, coupled with increasing number of spinal and sports-related surgeries. The emerging markets in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa are poised to witness robust growth along the forecast period. Increasing count of geriatrics, along with a growing healthcare industry, is anticipated to stimulate the demand in these regions. Substantial investments by governments to strengthen public healthcare delivery is a key factor augmenting the growth of the market in emerging countries such as India, China, and Brazil.

Biosurgery Market: Competitive Landscape

Various medical device manufacturers are keen on introducing newer technologies and focus on their commercialization to capitalize on the lucrative trends in the global biosurgery market. Prominent players are actively making acquisitions to consolidate their market positions across the globe. Companies that are currently vying for a greater revenue share in the global biosurgery market are Baxter International Inc., Johnson & Johnson, C.R. Bard (Davol), B. Braun Melsungen AG, Sanofi Group (Genzyme), Atrium Medical Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Hemostasis, LLC, Kuros Biosciences AG., and Medtronic plc.

