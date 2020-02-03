Blockchain in Manufacturing Market Industry Analysis By Key Players, Trends, Segmentation And Forecast By 2018 – 2028

According to a report published by TMR market, the Blockchain in Manufacturing economy is expected to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of ~US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro-economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are studied in the presented market study.

Global Blockchain in Manufacturing Market: Trends and Opportunities

The global market for blockchain in manufacturing is steadily expanding and is likely to exhibit a healthy growth pace over the next few years as well. The rising demand for blockchain technologies in industries such as power and energy and industrial equipment manufacturing will play a key role in the future potential of growth for the market. The market is also likely to benefit from the increased adoption of digital systems in workplaces and the manufacturing sector, which has been resulting in the vast rise in digital data that needs to be effectively managed with the help of specific digital tools.

The vast rise in the global demand for electricity and the increased confluence of renewables with modern grids have been increasing the level of complexity of financial transactions in the energy industry across the globe. To add to this, several countries have rolled-out plans wherein users can also become sellers of renewable power by routing excess power produced by them with the help of technologies such as solar power to the grid. The scenario has necessitated the increased adoption of reliable and more sophisticated finance management technologies. This scenario will continue to remain strong in the next few years as well, driving the global blockchain in manufacturing industry. In conventional manufacturing facilities, the use of blockchain technology will increase as companies realize their use in gaining better insights pertaining to the performance of their equipment and usage across regional markets.

Global Blockchain in Manufacturing Market: Market Potential

There has been a vast rise in FinTech spending in the manufacturing sector in the past few years over the years. FinTech solutions are a variety of technologies and tools that enable or support banking and financial services. Owing to vast developments over the years, these services have now come to include a vast set of novel products that can also be operated by the consumer through portable mobile computing devices or smartphones. Through licensing or white label services, these solutions are directly provided to consumers. Expenditure on FinTech solutions is directly linked to expenditure on blockchain as a number of FinTech companies are associated with the production of advanced financial management and payment related systems for the manufacturing sector.

Global Blockchain in Manufacturing Market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

From a geographical standpoint, the report examines the global blockchain in manufacturing market for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Presently, regions such as Europe and North America collectively hold a significant share in the global blockchain in manufacturing market, thanks to the well-established and technologically developed manufacturing sector, presence of manufacturing facilities of several leading automotive companies, and the changing face of the energy sector. The market in Asia Pacific is also a promising contender for the top-spot in the market owing to the thriving manufacturing industry and the promising development of the renewable energy sector.

Some of the leading companies in the global blockchain in manufacturing market are IBM, Infosys, Accenture, Microsoft, and SAP.

