Body Mist Market – Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast to 2018 – 2028

Competitive Landscape

In April 2019, Victoria’s Secret, a leading player in body mist market, launched a limited-edition, summer-themed scent, ‘Bombshell Paradise Eau de Parfum’, a new addition to the brand’s signature, award-winning Bombshell fragrance collection. It also includes a Fragrance Mist, Rollerball, and Velvet Body Cream.

In March 2019, in honor of Nation Fragrance Day, Bath & Body Works announced the launch of its newest fragrance – Gingham – created by Firmenich master perfumer Honorine Blanc. Gingham is the latest addition to the company’s extensive portfolio of some of the world’s most iconic and exclusive fragrances, ranging from Cucumber Melon and Japanese Cherry Blossom to Rose and In The Stars.

In January 2019, Giorgio Armani, launched a new feminine fragrance, Sì Fiori, a flanker to 2013’s Armani Sì. Developed by perfumer Julie Massé, the Sì frangrance will join the brands’ 19 exclusive line-up of scents including its Armani Code and Emporio Armani Diamonds perfume.

In August 2018, Christian Dior launched a new women’s fragrance Joy de Dior, nearly 20 years after the launch of its first perfume for women, J’Adore. The new fragrance is created by Dior’s exclusive fragrance designer François Demachy and embodied by the US actress Jennifer Lawrence.