Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market Forecasts and Growth, 2019-2027

Global Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market, by Technology
- Crystalline Silicon
- Thin Film
- Others
Global Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market, by Application
- Roofs
- Facades
- Windows
- Others
Global Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market, by End-user
- Commercial
- Residential
- Others
Global Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- Australia
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest Latin America
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- Europe is a leading region of the global building-integrated photovoltaics market. The region constitutes more than 45% share of the global market. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the maximum pace during the forecast period.
- Recently, concerns related to fossil fuels have increased. This presents opportunities for service providers operating in the global building-integrated photovoltaics market.
- The U.S. BIPV market is mostly concentrated in California, followed by New Jersey. In Canada, the market for BIPV in Ontario is expected to expand at a significant pace in the near future.
- California was among the first states in the U.S. to develop a Green Building Standards code known as ‘CALGreen.’ The code is expected to mandate that the new buildings in the state be more efficient in terms of energy and environment. This is projected to help the International Code Council develop a new International Green Construction Code (IGCC) for commercial buildings.
- According to SolarPower Europe, countries in Europe have installed around 9 GW of solar power systems in 2017, which is a 30% increase over the 7 GW added in 2016
