Carob Bean Gum Market Growth to Surge Owing to Increasing Adoption by End-use Applications

Carob Bean Gum Market: Introduction

The carob bean gum is obtained from the seed (endosperm) of the carob tree. The carob bean gum is also called as locust bean gum, or algarroba or carubin. The carob bean gum is commonly used as a gelling agent or a thickening agent among the end user industries. The carob bean gum can be converted into gel by micimg xanthan gum or carrageenan. The carob bean gum is mostly used as a food additive for thickening application.

The benefits or advantages of carob bean gum are lowering cholesterol, improving blood sugar level, treatment of gastro esophageal reflux disease, diarrhea, reduces colon cancer, etc. The consumption of carob bean gum and the research on mixture content play a pivotal role to meet the quality with an optimal application technology. The research team in the end user industries are constantly enhancing and updating the carob bean gum solutions for the problems faced among the customers.

Carob Bean Gum Market: Market Dynamics

The carob bean gum is driven by the food and beverages industry and the growth in processed foods, and baked food products in the developing economies will drive the global carob bean gum market. The diary production is one of the key application which drives the adaption rate of carob bean gum globally. The growing population and the need for dairy products acts as an economic factor in driving the carob bean gum market. The trading companies in the countries such as Italy, Spain and Portugal are directly supplying it to the end user industries and it is acting as a key advantage for the growth of supply of carob bean gum in the global market.

The UK is the leading importer of carob bean gum in the European region and after the BREXIT The challenge for the global carob bean gum market is that the carob bean gum is washed with isopropanol or ethanol. The washing is also done by dispersing in hot water to control microbiological load and additional operations for cleaning involves time and cost. This will be an operational challenge for the manufacturers of products that includes carob bean gum.

Carob Bean Gum Market: Market segmentation

The global carob bean gum market can be segmented into type, and end use.

On the basis of type, the global carob bean gum market is segmented into:

Solid

Powder

On the basis of end use, the global carob bean gum market is segmented into:

Food and Beverages Industry

Paper and Pulp Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Textile Industry

Leather Industry

Mining Industry

Others

Carob Bean Gum Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the key market participants in the global carob bean gum market are: