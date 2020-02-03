Business

Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market – Insights on Growing Applications by 2028

February 3, 2020
Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

The report analyzes the market of Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security by main manufactures and geographic regions. The report includes Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development and market status.

By Market Players:

Market Segmentation

Based on the type, the global CBRN security market has been segmented into chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear security. In 2016, among various types, nuclear segment is expected to dominate the market followed by chemical. Based on the function, the global CBRN security market has been segmented into protection, detection, decontamination and simulation. In 2016, among various functions, protection segment is expected to dominate the market followed by detection.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa and Latin America. Based on the type, the market has been categorized into chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear security. Additionally, the market has been segmented on the basis of functions which include protection equipment, detection equipment, decontamination equipment and simulation equipment. The market size and forecast from 2017 to 2025 have been provided in the report.

Global Chemical, Biological, Radiological. And Nuclear Security Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players profiled in this report include Survitec Group (United Kingdom), Tingley Rubber Corporation (United States), W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc (United States), MKU GmbH (United States), Blücher GmbH (Germany) and Supergum International (Israel) for CBRN boots. AVON Protection Systems, Inc (United States), Scott Safety (United States), 3M Company (United States), AVEC CHEM s.r.o (CZECH REPUBLIC) and Respirex International Ltd (United Kingdom) for CBRN filters. HDT Global (United States), Alaska Structures (United States) and Air Shelter USA, LLC (United States) for CBRN shelters. W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc (United States), Blücher GmbH (Germany), Paul Boyé Technology SAS (France), Supergum International (Israel) and Dharma Magna (Indonesia) for CBRN fabric gloves. Honeywell International Inc. (United States), Survitec Group (United Kingdom), Respirex International Ltd (United Kingdom), ISOVAC Product LLC (United States) and GOETZLOFF GmbH (Austria) for CBRN ISOPOD. AVON Protection Systems, Inc (United States), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), 3M Company (United States), Honeywell International Inc (United States), ILC Dover (United States) and Micronel Safety USA, LLC (United States) for CBRN PAPR. AVON Protection Systems, Inc (United States), Scott Safety (United States), Shalon-Chemical Industries (Israel), MSA (United States), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany) and Supergum International (Israel) for CBRN mask. Honeywell International Inc (United States), REX-Gummitechniken GmbH Co.KG (Germany), Ansell Ltd (Australia) and Guardian Manufacturing (United States) for CBRN rubber gloves.

The segments covered in the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security market are as follows:

Global Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market, 2016 – 2025: By Type

  • Chemical
  • Biological
  • Radiological
  • Nuclear

Global Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market, 2016 – 2025: By Function

  • Protection
  • Detection
  • Decontamination
  • Simulation Systems

Global Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market, 2016 – 2025: By Geography

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Rest of North America
  • Europe
    • UK
    • France
    • Germany
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • Australia
    • New Zealand
    • Japan
    • Rest of APAC
  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE
    • Rest of MEA
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Rest of Latin America

 

The key insights of the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security market report:

  1. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
  2. The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
  3. The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors.
  4. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
  5. The report estimates 2018-2024 market development trends of Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security industry.
  6. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out
  7. The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

               

