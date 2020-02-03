China Outbound MICE Tourism Market Projected to Discern Stable Expansion During 2017 to 2025

China Outbound Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism market is expected to surpass US$ 28 Billion by 2025.

“China Outbound MICE Tourism Market Report, Analysis and Forecast to 2025” offers the most up–to–date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for China outbound MICE tourism market. The report uses data and analysis to discuss potential lucrative opportunities and future trends related to China outbound MICE travelers flow, revenue and main destination markets. The report provides clear insight into current and future tourism developments of the tourism market. Furthermore, this report uses country focused analysis to explore China outbound MICE tourism market.

A detailed country-wise analysis of the market is provided, covering a total of 21 countries. The research study limelight growth drivers and investigates market inhibitors of China outbound MICE tourism market.

The countries included in this report are Hong Kong, Thailand, South Korea, Macau, India Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, United States, Philippines, Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Germany, France, Italy, Switzerland, Russia, United Kingdom, Spain, Australia and Other Countries

The China Outbound MICE Tourism Market report analyses the Market size, volume and growth rate based on the recent developments in the industry at a global scale.

This exhaustive study covers an overview of various aspects of the Market including geographical outlook, recent Market trends and growth opportunities during the forecast period. Along with this, an in-depth analysis of each section of the report is also provided in the report that consist of the strategies adopted by the key players, challenges and threats as well as advancements in the industry.

In 2018, the worldwide GDP stood at USD 84,740.3 Billion as compared to the GDP of USD 80,144.5 Billion in 2017, marked a growth of 5.73% in 2018 over previous year according to the data quoted by International Monetary Fund. This is likely to impel the growth of China Outbound MICE Tourism Market over the period 2016-2026.

In U.S., the GDP per capital was valued at USD 62,606 in 2018 as compared to USD 59,895 marked in 2017, observed a growth of 4.53% in 2018 over previous year. Rise in GDP per capital has intensified the growth of this China Outbound MICE Tourism Market in the country.

The business intelligence report also covers the challenges which may impact the growth of this China Outbound MICE Tourism Market in the long-run. Several prevailing trends have been analysed in this report which have strengthened the growth of Market all across the globe.

This China Outbound MICE Tourism Market study is definitely going to be useful and can be utilized as a valuable source of assistance for the investors, manufacturers related to the product, suppliers, distributors, investment banks, management consulting companies, regulatory and government bodies, research organizations, and forums.

The report offers detailed and accurate assessment of the Market and takes into consideration various aspects of the industry including the Market revenue, production, product prices and consumption analysis, company profiling, growth drivers and restraints through primary and secondary research methodologies.

