Cloud Infrastructure Services Market- Segmented By Product, Type, Application, And Region – Global Growth, Trends, And Forecast To 2025

Cloud infrastructure services market valued approximately USD 23.5 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.3% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Growing investment of government in digital transformation and rising awareness among organizations regarding the advantages of cloud technologies are the major factors which are driving the growth in the global cloud infrastructure services market. Moreover, the growing requirements of the cloud for business continuity is another major factor which has raised the demand for cloud infrastructure services in the global market. However, the limited bandwidth providers and strict governments standards affects the market negatively.

Request For Free [email protected]https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10076452

Cloud infrastructure is basically the hardware & software components like storage, servers, network, and virtualization software, which are required to fulfill the computing needs of a cloud computing model. The cloud infrastructure services are provided in virtual machine form, on the basis of pay per use to the users. The cloud infrastructure solutions are available in three models which include public, private and hybrid cloud. The acceptance of hybrid cloud storage systems is growing among organizations as these systems are flexible enough for deployment according to the need of workgroup or workload. Besides this, cloud infrastructure services have various other benefits like improved management of IT infrastructure, enhanced data management, better compliance, and security, due to which the demand for these services are likely to grow in the near future.

The regional analysis of cloud infrastructure services market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. In region such as Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, rise in usage of passenger vehicles set the growth in cloud infrastructure services market over the forecasted period 2018-2025. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the cloud infrastructure services market. Developing countries, such as India and China, are significant players boosting the demand for the cloud infrastructure services market. Europe, North America and the Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth which is fueling the demand of cloud infrastructure services market over the coming years.

Asia Pacific region is contributing towards the growth of global cloud infrastructure services market and anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service Type

Compute as A Service

Storage as A Service

Disaster Recovery and Backup as A Service

Networking as A Service

Desktop as A Service

Managed Hosting

By Deployment Model

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

It and Telecommunications

Government and Public Sector

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025



The Leading Market players mainly include-

AWS, Microsoft, Google, IBM, Alibaba, Rackspace, Oracle, Fujitsu, Digitalocean, Vmware, Centurylink, Dimension Data, OVH, DXC, Interoute

Target Audience of the Cloud Infrastructure Services Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Request For [email protected]https://www.kennethresearch.com/customization-request-10076452

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name:David

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

Cloud Infrastructure Services Market share, Cloud Infrastructure Services Market analysis, Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Forecast, Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Trend, Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Prediction, Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Demand, Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Size, Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Status, Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Growth, Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Development

Related trending Report: