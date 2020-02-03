Consumer Demand for Eco-friendly Products Set to Boost the Prospects of the Automated Sample Storage Systems Market 2017 – 2025

Assessment of the Global Automated Sample Storage Systems Market

Segmentation

Based on application, the global cognitive systems, content analytics and discovery software market is bifurcated into machine learning, natural language processing, automated reasoning, speech analytics, text analytics, social media analytics and others. On the basis of industries, the market has been bifurcated into banking, retail, healthcare, IT and telecom, transportation and others. Moreover on the basis of deployment type, the market has been bifurcated into on premises and cloud. The regional split of the market encompasses North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.

Some of the key companies in the global cognitive systems, content analytics and discovery software market includes Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), Google Inc. (U.S.), Symantec corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Adobe Systems Inc.(U.S.), Palantir Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), OpenText Corporation (Canada),SAS Institute, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Cognitive Systems Content Analytics and Discovery Software Market, by Application:

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Automated Reasoning

Speech Analytics

Text Analytics

Social Media Analytics

Others?

Cognitive Systems Content Analytics and Discovery Software Market, by Industries:

Banking

Retail

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Transportation

Others?

Cognitive Systems Content Analytics and Discovery Software Market, by Deployment Type:

On premises

Cloud?

Cognitive Systems Content Analytics and Discovery Software Market, by Geography:

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa U.A.E. Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



