Decalepis Extract Market to Witness Rapid Increase in Consumption During 2018 – 2026

Decalepis Extract Market and Production Growth in India

Decalepis hamiltonii is a plant mainly found in peninsular India. The decalepis extract is widely used across the country and the rest of the world. Decalepis extract has insecticidal activity and potentially used to control pest in the stored grains. The medicinal benefits of the decalepis extract and its use as refreshment drink positioned it in the international market. People in India use the roots to prepare decalepis extract to make a refreshing drink or sharbat. Decalepis roots are used to prepare pickle which is also pushing the production of decalepis plant and subsequent growth of the decalepis extract market. Decalepis Extract market is growing with a single digit growth rate due to the growing demand of the decalepis extract associated with the medicinal benefits.

Decalepis Extract Market Driven by Growing demand due to its Medicinal Benefits

Decalepis extract from the root of Decalepis hamiltonii has neuroprotective effects, and its compound contains antioxidants which are expected to contribute for the significant growth of global decalepis extract market in the forecast period. Moreover, decalepis extract is also used to enhance odor and flavor in the food products.

Decalepis extract are used in bakery goods, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, cereals, chewing gums, condiments/relishes, confectionery frostings, frozen dairy, gelatins/puddings, and other end-use products to enhance the flavor and odor of the products.

Decalepis is mainly grown in peninsular India and illegally smuggled in the international market. The price of decalepis extract has seen a phenomenal jump due to the smuggling of the roots, and this is the primary restraint to the growth of the global decalepis extract.

Decalepis plant is grown majorly in India, and the limited production of the plant is expected to hinder the growth of the decalepis extract market across the globe. The decalepis plant was declared as endangered by the government, and the limitation in use which will hamper the growth of the decalepis extract market in the forecast period, 2018-2028.

Decalepis Extract Market Growth Prompted by Growing Food & Beverage Industry

The global decalepis extract market can be segmented on the basis of the plant type as Decalepis arayalpathra, Decalepis hamiltonii, Decalepis nervosa and Decalepis salicifolia. Among the segmented plant type Decalepis hamiltonii is the mostly used plant type having medicinal benefits and contribute majorly for the growth of decalepis extract market in the forecast period.

The global decalepis extract market can also be segmented on the basis of end use industry as food industry, beverage industry, confectionary, pharmaceutical, dairy products, and condiments/seasoning/ flavors industry.

Decalepis extract market is expected to grow significantly due to its use as refreshment drink and the growing beverage industry.

Decalepis Extract Market Sales remain Concentrated in Asia Pacific

Decalepis extract market can be segmented on the basis of geographies as North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia and Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Among the segmented regions the sales and demand of the decalepis extract is expected to be concentrated in Asia Pacific region. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to hold the significant share of the decalepis extract market is due to the production concentration of the decalepis plant in India. India is consider to be the endemic for decalepis plant and also the primary consumer of the decalepis extract. The regional concentration of the decalepis extract may hinders the growth of the market, but the medicinal benefits associated with the decalepis is expected to boost the increase across the globe.

Decalepis Extract Market Key Players and their Strategies

Some of the key players in the global decalepis extract market are-

Herbo Nutra

Alpspure Lifesciences Private Limited

Nature & Nurture Healthcare Private Limited

John Aromas

The prominent players are investing to expand the distribution network and attract more consumers towards the organic and herbal products. The marketing strategy by manufacturers is expected to contribute for the growth of decalepis extract market in the forecast period, 2018-2028.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the decalepis extract market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The decalepis extract market research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.