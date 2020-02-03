Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Size, Trends, Outlook, Opportunity Till 2025

Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market valued approximately USD xxx million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xxx% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) is developing and expanding at a significant pace. The Disaster Recovery as a Service (DraaS) is mainly driven owing to vast cost & flexibility of cloud based disaster recovery solutions as compared to traditional disaster recovery solutions. Moreover, other benefits which includes simplicity in testing, faster data recovery along with automation work in favor of DRaaS solutions in comparison to traditional disaster recovery plans considering the global scenario.The regional analysis of Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.
The leading market players mainly include-
Veeam Software
Bluelock Privacy
Zerto
Amazon Web Services Inc
IBM Corporation
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Deployment Mode:
Premises-to-Cloud
Cloud-to-Cloud
By Enterprise Size:
Small Organizations
Large Organizations
By Vertical:
Government
Retail
Communication and Technology
Healthcare
BFSI
Others
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Chapter 1. Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Definition and Scope
1.1. Research Objective
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Scope of The Study
1.4. Years Considered for The Study
1.5. Currency Conversion Rates
1.6. Report Limitation
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Process
2.1.1. Data Mining
2.1.2. Analysis
2.1.3. Market Estimation
2.1.4. Validation
2.1.5. Publishing
2.2. Research Assumption
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
3.2. Key Trends
Chapter 4. Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Dynamics
4.1. Growth Prospects
4.1.1. Drivers
4.1.2. Restraints
4.1.3. Opportunities
4.2. Industry Analysis
4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.2.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis
4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market, By Deployment Mode
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model
5.3. Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.3.1. Premises-to-Cloud
5.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.3.2. Cloud-to-Cloud
5.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
Chapter 6. Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market, By Enterprise Size
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Market Performance – Potential Model
6.3. Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.3.1. Small Organizations
6.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
6.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
6.3.2. Large Organizations
6.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
6.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
Chapter 7. Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market, By Vertical
7.1. Market Snapshot
7.2. Market Performance – Potential Model
7.3. Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market, Sub Segment Analysis
7.3.1. Government
