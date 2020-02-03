Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market to Witness Steady Growth through 2019 – 2025

As per a recent report Researching the market, the Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ by the end of 2029. What’s more, the macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of the market are studied in the market study.

Key Trends and Drivers

Certain factors are shaping the growth curve for Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market. They are paving the way for how market would operate over the coming years. A glimpse is shared below.

Rise in construction will lead to growth in the global flexible intermediate bulk container market. As per a recent report – Global Construction 2030 – it is predicted that construction volumes would go up by 85%, creating market worth of USD 15.5 trillion. It is worth noting here that in this overall growth, there are three countries that will stand out – India, China and the United States. The three will together hold 57% of the market growth.

As the geriatric population increases, worldwide, so would need for pharmaceuticals, and so would need for flexible intermediate bulk containers. It is predicted that one in every six people will fall in the age group of 65 and above by the end of 2050 and the ratio would be one in four in North America and Europe. Already, the year 2019 has proved to be historic in terms of changing demographics. It saw the number of people aged 65 and above surpassed those in the age group of five and below.

Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market: Geographical Analysis

North America will hold a dominant position in terms of both volume and revenue. It will be attributable to pharmaceutical companies generating demand. Also, there is a good level of adoption of FIBC by chemicals and manufacturing sectors. To top it, there is also a high growth noted in food processing industry that would again pull the FIBC market worth up significantly. Besides, growth will also be attributable to agricultural market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

