Foosball Table Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2019 to 2027

Smart Foosball Tables Gain Popularity with Emphasis on Enhanced Functionalities

Technology, as an ever-evolving enabler, has immensely increased productivity, since the ability of computer systems to perform complex tasks remains unmatched. Similarly, technology has also empowered reformations in the arena of sports equipment vis-à-vis efficiency and performance, including foosball table. Penetration of technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence and IOT, are beginning to make inroads in manufacturing framework of foosball tables alongside surging demand for smarter products.

Brands offering smart foosball tables are introducing a feature of personalized tweets, wherein the companies will make tweets for encouraging players via their own official accounts. This, in turn, works in favor of brand recognition and also facilitates large-scale user engagement. Technology-enabled or smart foosball tables host responsive apps that offer display of scores and leaderboard in real-time, which helps the players to make last-minute changes in their respective strategies. Valuable additions, such as audio cheering sections and overhead high-speed camera, are being introduced in foosball tables to take performance and efficiency attributes a notch higher.

Brands Eyeing on Niche Opportunities that Brim Across Developing Economies

Foosball has been long famed and celebrated as traditional table soccer, on account of its analogy with the original sport of football. Soccer enthusiasts across regions such as Europe are resorting to foosball tables for great experiences and added convenience. This, in turn, is creating sustained opportunities for manufacturers of foosball tables to introduce distinguishable offerings and enhance their net profit.

While sales of foosball tables continue to witness exponential growth in developed economies, the adoption is at a nascent stage in emerging economies. Rising cognizance of foosball as a fun indoor activity in developing regions is gaining considerable momentum. Foosball table companies are eyeing niche opportunities across the emerging regions and are investing in aggressive marketing strategies to enhance their geographical reach. In addition, foosball table manufacturers are also adding intricate details into their products, including vintage designs and attractive embellishments for the foosball fanatics, who seek beyond monotonous patterns.

Foosball Tables Find Applications in Employee Engagement as Workplace Flexibility Becomes Imperative

Multiple research studies opine corporate recreational activities to be directly proportional with optimal productivity levels. Owing to protracted working hours, employers look for various ways to incentivize and motivate their workforce via games and accessories, including foosball tables. Startups, owing to their inability to offer attractive salaries and benefits, are focusing on improvement of workplace flexibility by installing fun games, such as dart boards and foosball tables. This, in turn, is working in favor of manufacturers of foosball tables to enhance their bottom lines.

However, the aforementioned initiative has been long debated, as it appears to be in flat contradiction of the real employee expectations. Experts are of the opinion that attempts to boost employee recreation via fun games are nowhere near the actual expectations of employees from their respective offices. Employees expect growth opportunities with additional perks, which implies that fringe efforts failing to address either of these won’t be impactful enough.

Faster Penetration of Online Channels to Complement Sales

Rising demand for door-step delivery of a wide-range of products at reasonable prices validates the popularity of online channel in the global foosball market space. Foosball fanatics, notably in tier II as well as suburban centers, face challenges with regard to availability of varieties at favorable deals. But, the penetration of online channels with multiple varieties of foosball tables on shelves has enabled customers across the globe to make purchases of their choice. Though company-owned shops will retain their hegemony in terms of sales, the promising emergence of online channels remains undeniable.

