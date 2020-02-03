Future of Decorative Coatings Reviewed in a New Study

Decorative Coatings Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Decorative Coatings Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Decorative Coatings Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.
competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein segments have been benchmarked by resin, technology, and application based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.
The study provides a decisive view of the global decorative coatings market by segmenting it in terms of by base resin, technology, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for decorative coatings in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers segmentation based on individual by resin, technology, and application of the market in all regions.
The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global decorative coatings market. Some of the major companies operating in the decorative coatings market include Akzo Nobel N.V, PPG Industries, Inc., Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., BASF Coatings GmbH, The Sherwin Williams Company, RPM International Inc., Axalta Coating Systems, Clariant, Nippon Paint, Celanese Corporation.
The report provides the estimated market size of the global decorative coatings market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The size of the global decorative coatings market has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on resin, technology, application, and region. The market size and forecast for each resin, technology, and application segment has been provided for the global and regional markets.
Global Decorative Coatings Market, by Resin
- Acrylics
- Polyurethanes
- Alkyds
- Vinyl Acetate Emulsions
- Epoxies
- Others (including Polyester and Fluropolymer)
Global Decorative Coatings Market, by Technology
- Water-borne
- Solvent-borne
- UV-cured
- Others (including Powder-based and Oil-based)
Global Decorative Coatings Market, by Application
- Residential
- New Construction
- Repainting
- Non-residential
- New Construction
- Repainting
Global Decorative Coatings Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- The report provides extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify opportunities and market developments
- It provides analysis of various resin, technology, and application where decorative coatings is used
- It identifies key factors responsible for building a roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the decorative coatings market at the global, regional, and country levels
- The report offers comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global decorative coatings market between 2018 and 2026
- The report provides a detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to understand competition level
- Porters’ Five Forces analysis has been provided to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers in the market
