GCC Market Revenue Analysis by 2028

On the basis of Gas type, the market is segmented into:

Oxygen

Nitrogen

Helium

Acetylene

Argon

Hydrogen

Carbon Dioxide

The argon segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period in the GCC industrial gases market in terms of revenue, followed by the oxygen segment. This section comprehensively analyzes the market on the basis of product type and presents an in-depth detail of the market size in terms of value and volume for 2016-2022.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into:

Metals and Metallurgy

Medical & Healthcare

Welding & Metal Fabrication

Automotive & Aerospace

Electronics

Refining

Energy, Oil & Gas

Food & Beverage

Chemicals

Other Industrial

Pulp & Paper

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

The application specific segmentation is considered for each gas in each country to assess the market more comprehensively. Metals and metallurgy segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 8.4% in terms of value during the forecast period, followed by the healthcare and metal fabrication segments respectively.

This section analyzes the market on the basis of application and presents comprehensive market size details in terms of value and volume over the forecast period.

Countries covered in the report includes:

KSA

UAE

Kuwait

Qatar

Oman

Bahrain

