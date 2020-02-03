GCC Market Revenue Analysis by 2028

GCC Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The GCC Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the GCC Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.
The report analyzes the market of GCC by main manufactures and geographic regions. The report includes GCC definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development and market status.
By Market Players:
segmented as follows:
- By Gas Type
- By Application
- By Country
On the basis of Gas type, the market is segmented into:
- Oxygen
- Nitrogen
- Helium
- Acetylene
- Argon
- Hydrogen
- Carbon Dioxide
The argon segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period in the GCC industrial gases market in terms of revenue, followed by the oxygen segment. This section comprehensively analyzes the market on the basis of product type and presents an in-depth detail of the market size in terms of value and volume for 2016-2022.
On the basis of application, the market is segmented into:
- Metals and Metallurgy
- Medical & Healthcare
- Welding & Metal Fabrication
- Automotive & Aerospace
- Electronics
- Refining
- Energy, Oil & Gas
- Food & Beverage
- Chemicals
- Other Industrial
- Pulp & Paper
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
The application specific segmentation is considered for each gas in each country to assess the market more comprehensively. Metals and metallurgy segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 8.4% in terms of value during the forecast period, followed by the healthcare and metal fabrication segments respectively.
This section analyzes the market on the basis of application and presents comprehensive market size details in terms of value and volume over the forecast period.
Countries covered in the report includes:
- KSA
- UAE
- Kuwait
- Qatar
- Oman
- Bahrain
