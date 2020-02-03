Good Growth Opportunities in Fiberglass Market

Fiberglass market report: A rundown

The Fiberglass market’s business intelligence report extensively offers a summary of vital factors including the product classification, critical explanation, and other industry-connected data.

The report also encloses the crucial aspects connected with the recent events such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and alliances. The report, in addition, provides a strong blueprint for gathering myriads of information that likely purchasers can use for assuring greater profits at reduced capitals. The data depiction on Fiberglass market segmentation by type, application, and geography offers a critical viewpoint of, what manufacturers are seeing for the stipulated timeframe, 2019 – 2026.

This article will help the Fiberglass manufacturers recognize the volume accrual overlook with influencing trends.

An in-depth list of key vendors in Fiberglass market include:

Market Segmentation

The study provides a decisive view of the global fiberglass market by segmenting it in terms of form of glass type – S-glass, C-glass, E-glass, ECR-glass, others; fiber type – rovings, mats, strands, fabrics; technology – layup, resin infusion molding, injection molding, compression molding, filament winding, pultrusion, others. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. The study also provides segmentation of fiberglass market based on the applications such as automotive & transportation, aerospace & defense, wind energy, construction, marine, sports & leisure, pipe & tank, others. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for fiberglass in Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual market size of fiberglass for 2016 and estimated market size for 2017 with forecast for the next eight years. The global market size of fiberglass has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market volume has been defined in tons, while market revenue is in US$ Mn. Market numbers have been estimated based on key applications of fiberglass. Market size and forecast for numerous end-users have been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets.

Global Fiberglass Market: Research Methodology

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represented the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, investor presentations, ICIS, Factiva, European Cosmetics Council, The European Chemical Industry Council (CEFIC), Association for Soaps, Detergents and Maintenance Products (AISE), Journal of Surfactants and Detergents (JSD), American Chemical Society (ACS), Chemical Watch, statistical databases, trade journals, market reports, news articles, press releases, webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.

We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Global Fiberglass Market: Competitive Landscape

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global fiberglass market. Key players include Owens Corning, Jushi Group Co., Ltd., Taishan Fiberglass Inc., Johns Manville, Chongqing Polycomp International Corp., Xingtai Jinniu Fiberglass Co., Ltd., among the others. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The global fiberglass market is segmented into:

Fiberglass Market: By Glass Type (Volume Tons, Revenue US$ Mn; 2016-2025)

S-Glass

C-Glass

E-Glass

ECR-Glass

Others

Fiberglass Market: By Fiber Type (Volume Tons, Revenue US$ Mn; 2016-2025)

Rovings

Mats

Strands

Fabrics

Fiberglass Market: By Technology (Volume Tons, Revenue US$ Mn; 2016-2025)

Layup

Resin Infusion Molding

Injection Molding

Compression Molding

Filament Winding

Pultrusion

Others

Fiberglass Market: By Application (Volume Tons, Revenue US$ Mn; 2016-2025)

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Wind Energy

Construction

Marine

Sports & Leisure

Pipe & Tank

Others

Fiberglass Market: Regional Analysis (Volume Kilo tons, Revenue US$ Mn; 2016-2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Rest Of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

The market study highlights the covered segments based on BPS, market share, profit, and other crucial factors. Our business report explains the effect of various segments to the growth of the global Fiberglass market. It also accords insights on key trends regarding the segments enveloped in the report. This aids market participants to address worthwhile areas of the global Fiberglass market. The market research also offers individual examination on the segments based on absolute dollar opportunity.

The research attempts to clear many queries including the below-mentioned ones:

Who is your potential purchaser of your product or service globally? What hindrances will the players running the Fiberglass market run across? What demands are the prominent vendors looking to fulfill by the stipulated timeframe 2025? What qualities do the customers seek while making a purchase of Fiberglass ? Who are your main business contenders? How will the competitive arena look like between the foreseeable period 2018 to 2025? What are the trends influencing the performance of the Fiberglass market? What will be the price of the offerings and services across various regions?

