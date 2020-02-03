Healthcare Laboratory Informatics Market Challenging Health Concerns 2018 – 2028

As per a report Market-research, the Healthcare Laboratory Informatics economy is likely to see a CAGR increase of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are examined from the market analysis that was presented.
leading vendors in the healthcare laboratory informatics market are increasing the integration of automation technologies to accelerate the commercialization of the market.
Furthermore, the rapidly transforming healthcare fraternity is creating positive environment for digital services and high-tech information management systems to reduce the workload for healthcare professional and operational costs. A mounting number of end-users, including hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, clinical laboratories, and research organizations, are aiming to become a part of a connected healthcare network. Thereby, increasing adoption of advanced technologies and automation in healthcare laboratory informatics is expected to emerge as a popular market trend in the upcoming years.
Healthcare Laboratory Informatics Market Segmentation
Based on the product types, the healthcare laboratory informatics market is segmented into,
- Electronic Lab Notebook
- Laboratory Information Management System
- Laboratory Execution System
- Chromatography Data System
- Scientific Data Management System
Based on the components used in healthcare laboratory informatics, the healthcare laboratory informatics market is segmented into
- Hosted Healthcare Laboratory Informatics
- Services-based Healthcare Laboratory Informatics
- Software-based Healthcare Laboratory Informatics
Based on its deployment, the healthcare laboratory informatics market is segmented into,
- Cloud Based Healthcare Laboratory Informatics
- On Premise Healthcare Laboratory Informatics
Based on its end-users, the healthcare laboratory informatics market is segmented into
- Pharmaceuticals Companies
- Biotech Companies
- Hospitals & Clinics
