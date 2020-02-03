Household Refrigerators and Freezers Market: Industry Trends and Developments 2017 – 2025

According to a report published by TMR market, the Household Refrigerators and Freezers economy is expected to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of ~US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro-economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are studied in the presented market study.

competitive landscape, the report profiles several prominent companies for their market share, product portfolio, pricing and margin, geographical presence, and updates on mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. On the basis of product, the global household refrigerators and freezers market can be segmented into top mounted, bottom mounted, French door, and side-by-side. Geographically, the report studies the regional markets of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World.

Global Household Refrigerators and Freezers Market: Trends and Opportunities

The increasing need to conserve energy is not only escalating the cost of electricity for the consumers but is also enticing them to invest on technologically advanced refrigerators and freezers that are high on energy-efficiency. Several governments have regulations to inform the consumer regarding the energy-efficiency of electronic products, such has ENERGY STAR label, is quickly incrementing the awareness about advanced products. Currently, the food and beverage industry is thriving, which is also expected to positively reflect on global household refrigerators and freezers market as this increased uptake of packaged food items require preservation via freezing process. Technologically advancements in this field has also led to innovative refrigerators and freezers that are not only more efficient and consume less energy, but also are light-weight and safely portable.

According to the report, the segment of French door bottom-freezer refrigerator accounts for the maximum market shares, although side-by-side refrigerators are projected for the best growth rate during the forecast period. Rising demand for higher capacity and frost-free products is a trend that must be noted by the players, besides focusing on higher-end spectrum or premium product that ultimately offer higher profit.

Global Household Refrigerators and Freezers Market: Regional Outlook

High rate of disposable income and requirements for energy make Europe the most profitable region, although energy efficiency upgrade in September 2015 will ensure extended demand for advanced products from the country of U.S., thereby making North America another lucrative region. Recent models of household refrigerators and freezers have significantly lower operating cost despite offering advantages such as temperature adjustability, automated food ordering, and smartphone controls. Asia Pacific too is projected for a healthy growth rate owing to factors such as changing lifestyle in several emerging economies, vast population base, and increasing disposable income.

Key Players Mentioned in this Report:

Some of the prominent companies in global household refrigerators and freezers market are Electrolux, Whirlpool, Samsung, Haier and LG. With an exhaustive product portfolio, robust geographical presence, continuous efforts to bring advanced products, and aggressive market, these key players dominate the market and own major shares. Other notable players include General Electric, Panasonic, Bosch, and Frigidaire.

