In Vitro Diagnostics Market Poised to Grow at a CAGR of XX% Between 2017 – 2025

Segmentation

Based on treatment type, the market has been segmented into hormonal treatment and non-hormonal treatment. Hormonal treatment segment is subdivided into estrogen therapy, progestin therapy, combination therapy, thyroid replacement therapy, parathyroid hormone therapy, and others. While non-hormonal treatment segment considers cancer targeted therapy drugs, antibiotics, bisphosphonates, and others (vitamin D treatment, calcitonin, RANK-Ligand, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs etc.). The treatment type market segments have been analyzed based on available approved drugs, cost-effectiveness, and prevalence rate by geography. The market size in terms of value (US$) and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Based on disease indication, the women’s health market has been segmented into following categories: cancer, hypothyroidism, post-menopausal syndrome, osteoporosis, contraceptive, uterine fibroid, urinary tract infection, and other disease indications. The market segments have been extensively analyzed based on new product launches, incidence and prevalence rate, and prescription pattern. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Global Women’s Health Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global women’s health market has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Competitive Landscape

The report also profiles major players in the global women’s health market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. The major players in the women’s health market are – Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Amgen Inc., Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Sanofi, Allergan Plc, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, and Johnson & Johnson and others.

The global women’s health market is segmented as given below:

Global Women’s Health Market, by Treatment Type

Hormonal Treatment Estrogen Therapy Progestin Therapy Combination Therapy Thyroid Replacement Therapy Parathyroid Hormone Therapy Others

Non-Hormonal Treatment Targeted Therapy Drugs Antibiotics Bisphosphonates Others



Global Women’s Health Market, by Disease Indication

Cancer Breast Cancer Cervical Cancer Ovarian Cancer

Hypothyroidism

Post-Menopausal Syndrome

Osteoporosis

Contraceptive

Uterine Fibroid

Urinary Tract Infection

Others

Global Women’s Health Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia and New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of MEA



