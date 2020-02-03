Increasing Consumer Awareness to Fuel Adoption of Seedless Raisins Market

Market Outlook for Seedless Raisins Market:

Seedless raisins are obtained by drying the grapes in the sun or in a dehydrator and do not contain seeds. Seedless raisins are used in the preparation of cookies, muffins, and other bakery products. Seedless raisins are also used as a topping and are added to the desserts, pies, savory dishes, salads, etc. added to Seedless raisins have a naturally sweet taste and is rich in calories and sugar. Though seedless raisins have a small size, but they are a rich source of vitamins, fibers, and minerals. Seedless raisins are rich in iron and contain many B-complex vitamins, and therefore might help in the treatment of anemia. The seedless raisins are of different varieties such as Thompson, Sultana, Currants, etc. which differ in color, from light amber to dark brown.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/26416

Global Surge in Food segment increases the demand of Seedless Raisins

Seedless raisins have good nutritive value as it is rich in iron, fiber, vitamins, calcium, etc. Seedless raisins also contain antioxidant compounds such as polyphenols and phenols that remove the free radicals from the blood and prevent the damage of the cells. Seedless raisins contain phytochemicals which improve the oral health and boron that is beneficial for bone health. Seedless raisins also contain amino acids such as tryptophan, valine, etc. and contain more potassium per gram than that of bananas. The health concerns among the consumers are increasing and might serve as one of the drivers for the seedless raisins market. Seedless raisins are easily available and provide various health benefits which might captivate the health-conscious consumers, and thus, the seedless raisins market is expected to increase.

The consumer inclination towards organic, gluten-free and non-GMO products is increasing and therefore the company manufacturers have started providing organic seedless raisins that are aligned with the current consumer requirements, and therefore, the market for seedless raisins might increase.

The shortage of raisin production might serve as a major restraint for the seedless raisins market. The risk of damage increases when the grapes are not dried and therefore can affect the production of seedless raisins. The reduction in acreage for raisin production and climate variations has led to poor returns, and therefore, might affect the prices of seedless raisins. Due to the clash between the U.S. and China over the tariffs, China might prefer the export of seedless raisins from places other than the U.S., and therefore, there might increase the demand for Turkish seedless raisins.

Global Seedless Raisins Market: Segmentation:

The global seedless raisins market is segmented on the basis of nature, variety, end-use and distribution channel-

Seedless Raisins market segmentation on the basis of nature:

Organic

Conventional

Seedless Raisins market segmentation on the basis of the variety:

Sultana raisins

Thompson raisins

Currant raisins

Others (e.g. Golden raisins, etc.)

Seedless Raisins market segmentation on the basis of end-use:

Household

Industrial Food Industry Salads Savory dishes Bakery products such as cookies, muffins, etc. Confectionery products Others (e.g. Cheese platter, Oatmeal, etc.)



Seedless Raisins market segmentation on the basis of distribution:

Direct

Indirect Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Online Retailers Others



Request For TOC @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/26416

Global Seedless Raisins Market: