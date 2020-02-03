IOT in Agriculture Market : Key Players Business Analysis and Opportunity Assessment2018 – 2028

The study on the IOT in Agriculture market TMR offers a deep comprehension of the market dynamics such as drivers the challenges, trends, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects that are anticipated to shape the rise of the IOT in Agriculture market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The study elucidates the key indexes of Market expansion which comes with a thorough analysis of the value series, CAGR growth, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data will enable readers to understand the IOT in Agriculture market’s growth parameters.

The increase prospects of this marketplace in several Regions are thoroughly analyzed in the report along with vital information such as economic prognosis of each region, political, and the regulatory framework.

In May 2019, Farmer’s Edge announced that the company has launched a new yield-based nitrogen tool. The tool will help farmers to reach their production goals by offering more control over the key decisions that affects the production of corn.

In September 2019, Swim System announced that the company has entered into a new long-term strategic distribution and sales agreement with two Merced-based companies Water and Land Solutions and Central Irrigation.

IOT in Agriculture Market: Drivers and Restraints

There are several factors that are influencing the positive growth of the global IOT in agriculture market. One of the key driving factor for the market growth is the ever increasing demand for food across the globe. This has raised the requirement for mass production and efficient production practices. Technology plays a significant role in achieving both of these objectives. Naturally, there has been growing demand for IOT in agriculture market.

In addition to this, the changes in the climate across the globe is also playing a big role in the overall development of the global IOT in agriculture market. Unfavorable climate changes considerably hamper the production of agriculture across the globe. Due to such drastic weather changes it becomes necessary to deploy IOT-based advanced agricultural techniques to optimize the production of crops.

However, with such drivers, there are some challenges on route to the development. One key restraining factor is the lack of awareness among the farmer community. There are several small-scale agricultural industries that offer solutions at different stages of the value chain. As some of these agricultural processes gain economic feasibility, the development of the global IOT in agriculture market is expected to slow down.

Nonetheless, with growing penetration of smartphones and internet among farmers is expected to raise the needed awareness about the use of IOT in agriculture and thus help in the development of the global market.

IOT in Agriculture Market: Geographical Outlook

There are five key regions that divide the IOT in agriculture market in terms of geography. These regions are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these regions, the global market is currently dominated by the Asia Pacific region and is expected to continue its dominance over the course of the given forecast period of 2018 to 2028. The growth of the Asia Pacific market is due to the presence of emerging economies such as India and China. India in particular is expected to play a big role in the development of the Asia Pacific region. In recent financial budget, substantial amounts of fund were allocated for the development of the agricultural sector and bring in advanced technology for efficient and mass production. This is expected to boost the development of the IOT in agriculture market in India and subsequently in the Asia Pacific region.

Internet of Things (IOT) in Agriculture Key Market Segments:

By System

Automation and control systems

Sensing and monitoring devices

Livestock monitoring Hardware

Fish farming hardware

Smart greenhouse hardware

Software

By Application

Precision farming

Livestock monitoring

Smart greenhouse

Fish farm monitoring

