Jicama Market Competitive Landscape Analysis with Forecast by 2018 – 2028

The increase prospects of this marketplace in several Regions are thoroughly analyzed in the report along with vital information such as economic prognosis of each region, political, and the regulatory framework.

growth drivers in the global jicama market is increasing awareness among consumers. This is increasing the demand for jicama globally. The players in the jicama market have responded equally by increasing production.

Apart from this, increasing production of jicama globally is another strong factor expected to drive the global jicama market.

However, despite several opportunities and drivers, growth in the jicama market is likely to hamper owing to the

fluctuating price of jicama. This is because price fluctuation directly affect process of end products made from jicama as well. This will influence growth negatively in the jicama market during the forecast period.

Nevertheless to overcome these restrain factors, players in the jicama market are coming up with new concepts such as launch to new organic jicama products. This is expected to raise demand for jicama among consumers.

Further, government agencies across the global are promoting organic food products so as to encourage farmer to indulge in chemical free farming. The increasing health consciousness among consumers is a prominent factor expected to proper the global jicama market during the forecast period.

Global Jicama Market: Regional Outlook

The global jicama market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Among all these region, North America is expected to hold maximum share in the coming few years. This is mainly due to the presence of several prominent players in the region. The revenue generated by these players in the region will fuel growth in the region.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global jicama market include –

Albert’s Organics

Kitazawa Seed Company

United Produce

Vega Produce

VOLCANO KIMCHI

