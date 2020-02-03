Krill Oil Market Forecast and Growth 2019-2027

In 2018, the market size of Krill Oil Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Krill Oil .

This report studies the global market size of Krill Oil , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Krill Oil Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Krill Oil history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

The next section of the report analyzes the market on the basis of form, and presents the market size in terms of value during the forecast period.

On the basis of form, the market is segmented into:

Liquid

Tablets

Tablet form segment is further sub-segmented into:

Capsules

Softgel

The tablets segment has been estimated to account for 61.8% share of the overall krill oil market in 2015, followed by the liquid segment. Growth of the global krill oil market is mainly driven by factors such as increasing health concerns and consumption of omega-3 products globally. The softgel sub-segment of the tablet form segment is expected to be a major contributor in term of revenue over the forecast period.

The following section analyzes the market on the basis of application and presents market size in terms of value during the forecast period.

On the basis of applications, the market is segmented as follows:

Dietary Supplements

Functional Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Pet Food and Animal Feed

Others (Infant Formula)

Of the aforementioned segments, the dietary supplements segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 13.7% in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the functional food & beverages segment is expected to be second-highest contributor in terms of revenue to the global krill oil market, accounting for 12.2% share by 2022. Owing to increasing consumer preference for fortified food and beverages, and confectionery products such as gummies, application of krill oil as an ingredient is increasing substantially.

The section that follows analyzes the market on the basis of region and presents market size in terms of value during the forecast period.

Regions covered in the report include:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

