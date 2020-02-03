Learn Details Of The Medical And Industrial Gloves Market Will Be Valued At US$ 12,868.6 Mn By 2026

Persistence Market Research has estimated the global market for medical & industrial gloves at US$ 12,868.6 Mn by the end of 2026, exhibiting robust expansion at a CAGR of 7.9% over 2018–2026. According to the latest market outlook released by the company, the global Medical & Industrial Gloves Market holds promising growth prospects over the next eight years.

The market will benefit from multiple innovations through intense research and development efforts initiated by hospitals and research centers, as well as medical research institutes, in near future.

Low-cost Antimicrobial Medical Gloves Launched in London; Worldwide Launch Plans in Pipeline

A revolutionary type of medical examination glove has been developed recently, which seems to have an entire new layer of infection control. These gloves are designed to have the built-in antimicrobial technology, which has already been evident of preventing the spread of infection in highly sensitive areas such as hospitals. A microbiologist, and a professor by profession in the University of Nottingham, has been working for more than six years on the research and development of infection-preventing medical examination gloves.

The researcher has been working with a few professionals from the Malaysian glove making giant Hartalega Malaysia, and the antimicrobial research and development company Chemical Intelligence UK.

The non-leaching antimicrobial technology that has been used in the trials refers to as “a new active microorganism-killing molecule.” The infection-preventing medical gloves are claimed to be possessing an active molecule that has the capability to kill microorganisms, which has been specifically designed to prevent the spread of bacterial infection, to and from surfaces and people.

Since the infection-controlling technology has been built into the material, it offers an additional advantage of not requiring any surface applications of any solutions or chemicals, before use. It has been claimed by the resources involved in the trial for these medical gloves that these gloves recorded nearly 99.9% bacterial killing during independent testing.

Experts are expecting the antimicrobial medical gloves to directly translate the life science into a practical tool that will potentially hold an immense impact on the global market for medical and industrial gloves. These gloves are likely to be initially available in hospitals worldwide, and the manufacturing partners are anticipated to assure lower cost of these product, chiefly to prevent barriers to access.

Company Profile

Ansell

Comfort Rubber Gloves Industries Sdn Bhd

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Rubberex

Cardinal Health, Inc.

B.Braun Melsungen AG

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Semperit AG Holding

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Supermax Corporation Berhad.

Others.

PMR’s Global Medical & Industrial Gloves Market Report: Key Takeaways