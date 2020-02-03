LIDAR Systems for Wind Market Technologies From 2020-2030

This latest report by business intelligence provider Vision-gain assesses that LiDAR Systems for Wind Industry Market spending will reach US$ 94.2 million in 2020, reaching US$ 230 million by the middle of 2030, increasing at a CAGR of 8.7% in 2020-2030. A Light Detection and Range System (LIDAR) is a remote sensing device used for measuring wind curve measurements in the wind industry. These systems are seen as a potential alternative to met masts as they help to increase annual energy production (AEP), reduce operating and maintenance costs, and optimize wind turbine performance. The worldwide demand for LIDAR technologies for the electricity sector is anticipated to generate a CAGR of approximately 6% between 2020 and 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10166444

It is therefore critical that you have your timescales correct and your forecasting plans ready. This report will ensure that you do. Visiongain’s report will ensure that you keep informed and ahead of your competitors. Gain that competitive advantage.

Recent advances in LiDAR technology offer a new way to carry out the meteorological measurements

Recent developments in LiDAR technology give a fresh manner to perform the meteorological readings required for turbine accreditation and location evaluation at a much reduced price, the firm claims. The use of floating LIDARs also allows measurements to be carried out in previously inaccessible locations such as deep-water sites and allows for more accurate assessment of energy yield. LiDAR is becoming the preferred technology for measuring wind resources and various methods have been proposed for deriving TI information from LIDAR measurements in research settings. However, none of these methods has yet been verified and adopted within international standards; therefore, LIDAR measurements are not widely accepted by certification bodies, insurers or authorities.

The application of LiDAR technology has and will continue to have a large impact on the reduction of Cost of Energy (CoE) of the (offshore) wind sector.

Here one can distinguish several contributions:

1. Consentinng/Development – estimated 4% in cost reduction

2. Turbine and Support Structure – estimated 3% in cost reduction

3. Operation and Maintenance – estimated 4% in cost reduction

4. Gross AEP – estimated 2% in cost reduction

5. Cost of Equity – estimated >5% in cost reduction

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector. Visiongain’s new study tells you and tells you NOW. The 210-pages report provides clear, detailed insight into the global LiDAR Systems for Wind Industry market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

Recent Development in the Global LiDAR Systems for Wind Industry market

December 2018

NRG Systems, a subsidiary of ESCO Technologies Inc., has acquired an advanced LiDAR technology portfolio developed by Pentalum, an Israeli company specializing in wind measurement remote sensing solutions. NRG is a maker of viable, intelligent techniques, including measuring devices, turbine power devices and distant detectors from LiDAR. ESCO produces highly engineered products for the aviation, space and process markets.

Aug 2019

An autonomous sailing platform was launched by Equinor and Autonomous Marine Systems Inc. (AMS). The 16-foot wind and solar powered Datamaran is equipped with a LiDAR (Light Detection and Range) to collect wind and weather data in remote offshore wind leasing areas

July 2019

DNV GL is calling on wind energy stakeholders to join a new joint industry project (JIP) to explore the potential of using light detection and ranging (LiDAR) to measure wind speed turbulence intensity (TI)

By ordering and reading our brand-new report today, you stay better informed and ready to act.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10166444

Report Scope

The report delivers considerable added value by revealing:

70 tables, charts and graphs are analyzing and revealing the growth prospects and outlook for the LiDAR Systems for Wind Industry market.

Global LiDAR Systems for Wind Industry market forecasts and analysis from 2020-2030.

LiDAR Systems for Wind Industry market provides revenue estimates, forecasts and analysis from 2020-2030 for LiDAR Systems for Wind Industry submarkets:

Forecasts and analysis of LiDAR Systems for Wind Industry market by Type between 2020-2030

Ground based LiDARs Market, 2020-2030

Nacelle LiDARs Market, 2020-2030

Floating LiDARs Market, 2020-2030

Scanning LiDARs Market, 2020-2030

Doppler wind LiDAR Market, 2020-2030

Other Type Market, 2020-2030

Forecasts and analysis of LiDAR Systems for Wind Industry market by Application between 2020-2030

Yaw Correction Market, 2020-2030

Feed-Forward Pitch Control Market, 2020-2030

Load Verification Market, 2020-2030

Other Application Market, 2020-2030

Forecasts and analysis of LiDAR Systems for Wind Industry market by Mode of Application between 2020-2030

Onshore, Benign Site Market, 2020-2030

Offshore, Fixed Platform Market, 2020-2030

Onshore, Complex Site Market, 2020-2030

Offshore, Floating Platform Market, 2020-2030

Other Mode of Application Market, 2020-2030

Forecasts and analysis of LiDAR Systems for Wind Industry market by Method between 2020-2030

Continuous-Wave LiDAR Market, 2020-2030

Pulsed LiDAR Market, 2020-2030

Other Method Market, 2020-2030

Regional LiDAR Systems for Wind Industry market forecasts from 2020-2030 with drivers and restraints for the countries including:

Geographic Breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

North America Market, 2020-2030

US Market, 2020-2030

Canada Market, 2020-2030

Europe Market, 2020-2030

The UK Market, 2020-2030

Germany Market, 2020-2030

France Market, 2020-2030

Italy Market, 2020-2030

Spain Market, 2020-2030

Rest of Europe Market, 2020-2030

Asia-Pacific Market, 2020-2030

China Market, 2020-2030

India Market, 2020-2030

Japan Market, 2020-2030

Australia & New Zealand Market, 2020-2030

Rest of Asia-Pacific Market, 2020-2030

LAMEA Market, 2020-2030

Latin America Market, 2020-2030

Middle East Market, 2020-2030

Africa Market, 2020-2030

LIDAR Systems for Wind Industry Market Report 2020-2030

Figure:- LiDAR Systems for Wind Industry Market Size and Forecast by Region, 2020-2030

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10166444

Company profiles for the leading LiDAR Systems for Wind Industry companies

Company Profiles of Leading Players

Windar Photonics

ZephIR Lidar

SgurrEnergy

John Wood Group

Leosphere

Lockheed Martin

Avent

Mitsubishi Electric

Pentalum

ZX Lidars

Princeton Lightwave

Other Key Players in the market

Conclusions and recommendations which will aid decision-making

How will you benefit from this report?

Keep your knowledge base up to speed. Don’t get left behind

Reinforce your strategic decision-making with definitive and reliable market data

Learn how to exploit new technological trends

Realise your company’s full potential within the market

Understand the competitive landscape and identify potential new business opportunities & partnerships

Who should read this report?

Anyone with involvement in the LiDAR Systems for Wind Industry

Energy operators

Engineering contractors

Investment managers

Arbitrage companies and divisions

Energy price reporting companies

Energy company managers

Energy consultants

Energy company executives and analysts

Heads of strategic development

Business development managers

Marketing managers

Market analysts,

Technologists

Suppliers

Investors

Banks

Government agencies

Related Market Research Report:-

Xenon Flash Lamp Market

Wind Turbine Gear Oil Market

Wind Turbine Decommissioning Services Market

Three-phase Separators in the Oil and Gas Industry Market

Solar Street Lighting Market

Small and Tactical UAV Fuel Cell Market

Sand Control Systems Market

Pipeline Pigging Systems Market

Oil Well Christmas Tree Market

Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market