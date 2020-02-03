Liquid Cooling Systems Market Is Forecasted To Register A CAGR Growth Of XX% Between And 2019 – 2027

Assessment of the International Liquid Cooling Systems Market

The study provides a decisive view of the global High-purity Alumina market for lithium-ion batteries by segmenting it in terms of grades and end-use. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. The regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for High-purity Alumina for lithium-ion batteries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for High-purity Alumina for lithium ion batteries in individual grade and end-use segments across all regions.

The section covers detailed competitive matrix, company market share, and company profiles of the Key players operating in the High-purity Alumina market for lithium-ion batteries. These players include: Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Sasol Ltd., Nippon Light Metal Co. Ltd., Baikowski SAS, Altech Chemicals Ltd., and Polar Sapphire Ltd., Orbite Technologies Inc. Hebei Heng Bo new material Polytron Technologies Inc., Zibo Honghe Chemical Co. Ltd., HMR Co. Ltd., Oxide India Pvt Ltd., and Xuan Cheng Jing Rui New Material Co., Ltd. These companies have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. The key active players in the market are engaged in expansion, merger & acquisition, and contract in order maintain their market share in the high purity alumina for lithium-ion batteries. For instance, In February 2018, Sasol Limited expanded its alumina capacity at its Brunsbuettel site in Germany. The expansion expected to increase Sasol Limited's alumina hydrate production capacity in Brunsbuettel by approximately 15,000 tons per annum, enabling the company to cater to the rising demand for its alumina products.

Research Methodology:

In-depth interviews and discussions were conducted with several key market participants and opinion leaders to compile the research report. Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents of key players operating in various application areas have been reviewed for competition analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes recent trends, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. These have proved to be reliable, effective, and successful approaches for obtaining precise market data, capturing market participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Global High-purity Alumina Market for Lithium-ion Batteries, by Grade

4N

5N

6N

Global High-purity Alumina Market for Lithium-ion Batteries, by End-use

Electronics Laptops/Tablets Mobile Phones UPS Others (including Portable Speakers and Smart Wearable Devices)

Automotive Electric Vehicles Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Others (including Industrial Automation and Power Tools)

Global High-purity Alumina Market for Lithium-ion Batteries, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of the High-purity Alumina market for lithium-ion batteries trends and shares from 2018 to 2027 to identify growth opportunities and analyze market developments

List of key developments made by major players in the High-purity Alumina market for lithium-ion batteries

List of key factors that are useful for building a roadmap of upcoming growth opportunities for the High-purity Alumina market for lithium-ion batteries at global, regional, and country levels

Insights into growth opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain and a detailed competition landscape of major players to help understand the market competition level

Porter’s Five Forces analysis that highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers and enables stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions

