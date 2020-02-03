Lubricant Antioxidants Market Rising Trends, Analysis With Top Key Players 2018 – 2028

Lubricant Antioxidants Market size will reach xx million US$ by 2029, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 – 2028 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Lubricant Antioxidants .
This industry study presents the Lubricant Antioxidants Market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast 2018 – 2028. The Private Plane production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type; The consumption of Lubricant Antioxidants market in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level.
Request 100 Page Sample Report Now at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3466
Lubricant Antioxidants Market report coverage:
The Lubricant Antioxidants Market report covers extensive analysis of the market scope, structure, potential, fluctuations, and financial impacts. The report also enfolds the precise evaluation of market size, share, product & sales volume, revenue, and growth rate. It also includes authentic and trustworthy estimations considering these terms.
The Lubricant Antioxidants Market has been reporting substantial growth rates with considerable CAGR for the last couple of decades. According to the report, the market is expected to grow more vigorously during the forecast period and it can also influence the global economic structure with a higher revenue share. The market also holds the potential to impact its peers and parent market as the growth rate of the market is being accelerated by increasing disposable incomes, growing product demand, changing consumption technologies, innovative products, and raw material affluence.
The study objectives are Lubricant Antioxidants Market Report:
- To analyze and research the Lubricant Antioxidants status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast
- To present the key Lubricant Antioxidants manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years
- To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications
- To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks
- To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
- To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
Request Customized Report As Per Your Requirements at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=3466
Competitive Landscape
- In June 2018, BASF SE – a German chemical company – announced that it has entered a distribution agreement with Chemroy Canada, Inc. – a Canadian distributor of specialty chemicals and raw materials – to handle its portfolio of lubricant additives, including lubricant antioxidants and surfactants in Canada. BASF aims to capitalize on Chemroy’s industry expertise and flexibility to meet customers’ changing needs and expand its distributors’ network in Canada.
- In December 2018, Songwon Industrial Group – a South Korean chemical company – announced that it has introduced its new lubricant antioxidant – SONGNOX® 5057, to expand and add economic value to its existing portfolio of phenolic, aminic, thioester, and phosphite antioxidants, and stabilizers. SONGNOX 5057 is a liquid butylated octylated aminic antioxidant, which can be used to address diverse customer needs in polyurethane applications. The company also declared that the new lubricant antioxidant is developed at its facility in Ulsan, South Korea, and this enables SONGNOX to support customers worldwide, including in Asia, which is a high growth market for lubricant antioxidants.
- In April 2019, Lanxess Aktiengesellschaft – a German specialty chemical company and a leading player in the lubricant antioxidants market – announced that it has introduced a new, organic lubricant additive – Additin RC 3502 – for high-performance automotive engine oils. The company proclaims that the new lubricant additive can deliver anti-wear protection and sustained performance combined with reduced friction in passenger cars.
Leading players in the lubricant antioxidants market include BASF SE, Lubrizol, Chevron Oronite Company (Chevron), Afton Chemical, Infineum (ExxonMobil), Songwon Industrial Group, ENI, Evonik, LANXESS, Jinzhou Kangtai Lubricant Additives, Wuxi South Petroleum Additive, SI Group (acquired by SK Capital), ADEKA Corporation, and OXIRIS Chemicals S. A.
Note: To gain more information on the competitive landscape in the lubricant antioxidants market, get the summary of this report.
Lubricant Antioxidants Market – Additional Insight
Automotive Industry Drives Demand for Primary Lubricant Antioxidants
Growing emphasis on the importance of antioxidants in lubricants, especially in automotive lubricants, has been contributing to the steadily increasing applications of both primary and secondary variants. However, primary antioxidants for lubricants, which are also known as radical scavengers, continue to remain sought-after, especially in the automotive industry.
Increasing use of primary antioxidants, such as aminic and phenolic antioxidants, in lubricants is mainly attributed to their improved performance characteristics, such as greater oxidation control and higher additive treat rates than secondary antioxidants. Primary antioxidants also play an important role in modern automotive lubricants as tightening fuel efficiency regulations and high standards have created a need for improving the performance of lubricants against oxidation.
Thereby, as primary lubricant antioxidants offer multifold greater performance and oxidation control than secondary antioxidants, an upsurge in demand for aminic and phenolic antioxidants is likely to persist in the coming future.
Scope of the Report
Research Methodology
A robust research methodology used during the course of the Fact.MR report to analyze growth of the global lubricant antioxidants market to provide readers with exclusive and actionable market insights. This study is backed by a two-step research process which is inclusive of various primary and secondary resources.
The information featured in the lubricant antioxidants market report is acquired through in-depth secondary and primary market research on the lubricant antioxidants market. The primary research methodology involves interactions with industry leaders and experts of lubricant antioxidants industry.
Secondary research provides valuable data about the lubricant antioxidants market which is acquired through diverse resources such as trade journals, press releases, company annual reports, paid resources, and other publications relevant to lubricant antioxidants. Qualitative conclusions about the growth of the lubricant antioxidants market can be reached after studying industry-validated information about the lubricant antioxidants market.
Request Methodology of this Report.