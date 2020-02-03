Micro Irrigation Systems Market is Staring at a Promising Future Owing to High Demand for 2017 – 2023

Assessment of the Global Micro Irrigation Systems Market
segmentation has been done on the basis of purchase of drugs which is prescribed for addiction treatment.
Geographically, the global addiction treatment market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each of these regions have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.
The report also profiles major players in the global addiction treatment market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments. Key players operating in the global addiction treatment market are Cipla Ltd., Allergan plc, Alkermes plc, Pfizer Inc., Orexo AB, GlaxoSmithKiline plc, Purdue Pharma L.P, Mallinckrodt, and Reckitt Benckiser (Indivior PLC).
The global addiction treatment market is segmented as follows:
Global Addiction Treatment Market, by Treatment Type
- Alcohol Addiction Treatment
- Tobacco / Nicotine Addiction Treatment
- Opioid Addiction Treatment
- Other Substance Addiction Treatment
Global Addiction Treatment Market, by Drug Type
- Bupropion
- Varenicline
- Acamprosate
- Disulfiram
- Naltrexone
- Methadone
- Buprenorphine
- Nicotine replacement products
- Others surgical
Global Addiction Treatment Market, by Treatment Center
- Outpatient Treatment Centers
- Residential Treatment Centers
- Inpatient Treatment Centers
Global Addiction Treatment Market, by Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Medical Stores
- Others
Global Addiction Treatment Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America (LATAM)
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- South Africa
- GCC Countries
- Israel
- Rest of MEA
