Microcrystalline Wax Market to Perceive Substantial Growth During2017 – 2025

Notable Developments

The past decade has witnessed a plethora of developments in the chemicals and petroleum industry. These developments have also played an instrumental role in deciding the direction of market growth.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the use of several gels made from petrolatum. This factor has made market vendors more confident about investing in the global microcrystalline wax market. Presence of a sustained demand pipeline for wax-based products has also played to the advantage of the market players.

China lately released a list of goods exempted from tariffs on being imported from the US. Inclusion of wax-based products, including the ones made from microcrystalline wax, has played a major role in market growth. The leading vendors in the microcrystalline wax market have an international market to capitalise upon.

Global Microcrystalline Wax Market: Growth Drivers

Use of Crystalline Wax in Medicine and Skincare

Advancements in medical research have led scientists to discover new uses of microcrystalline wax. Furthermore, the relevance of studying the properties of various wax types has also transcended as a key dynamic of market growth. Several types of gels and creams are manufactured from crystalline wax, and these products are in great demand. Petroleum jelly is extremely effective in controlling skin dampness and excessive itching. Therefore, use of microcrystalline wax in petroleum jellies shall usher an era of growth across the market. Supremacy of microcrystalline wax over paraffin wax has also given thrust to the growth of the market.

Need to Protect Ancient Buildings, Edifices, and Structures

Several key industries, including cosmetics and medicine, have become primary consumers of microcrystalline wax. Furthermore, manufacturing plants of rubber, adhesives, castings, and corrugated boards have also emerged as prominent consumers. Therefore, the total volume of revenues within the global microcrystalline wax market is expected to touch new heights in the coming years. The ability to reshape and remould microcrystalline wax has led to their usage in multiple industries. Use of microcrystalline wax for manufacturing attractive jewellery and decorative items has given an impetus to market growth. Museums and ancient buildings use microcrystalline wax to paint and polish wood, ivory, and gemstones. It is evident that the applications of microcrystalline wax span into a multitude of industries.

The global microcrystalline wax market can be segmented by:

End-Use Industry

Medicine

Cosmetics

Paints and Coatings

Others

