Pasta and Noodles Market Extensive Growth Opportunities to Be Witnessed by 2018 – 2028

Segmentation

The global pasta and noodles market can mainly be analyzed on the basis of the product. Ambient pasta and noodles, chilled pasta and noodles, and dried pasta and noodles are considered as the key products available in this market. Among these, the ambient pasta and noodles segment has acquired the lead, thanks to the availability of a wide array of products, varying in terms of flavors and tastes. Apart from this, several factors, such as longer shelf life and convenience of cooking and consuming, are also boosting the growth of this market segment.

Global Pasta and Noodles Market: Regional Outlook

The worldwide market for pasta and noodles is considered to be predominantly spread across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific has surfaced as the leading regional market for pasta and noodles and the researchers anticipate this regional market to remain doming over the next few years on account of the presence of various economies, where noodles is the staple food. China lead the Asia Pacific market for pasta and noodles due to its large noodles consumer base. This domestic market is projected to continue on the topmost position in Asia Pacific over the forthcoming years.

Global Pasta and Noodles Market: Competitive Analysis

The global market for pasta and noodles demonstrates a highly competitive and fragmented business structure, owing to the presence of a large pool of international as well as local participants. Some of the leading players in this market are Delverde, The Kraft Heinz Co., ITC, Barilla Group, and Nestlé. These players are taking up a number of strategies, such as introducing new products and expanding to new regions, in order to increase the reach of their products and strengthen their presence in this market.

