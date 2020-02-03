Perfumes Market Consumption Sales By Type, Product Specifications, Market Research Methodology, Market Forecast To 2024

Perfumes Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Perfumes Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Perfumes Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.
By Market Players:
Market Segmentation
By Product Type
- Eau de Parfum
- Eau de Toilette
- Eau de Cologne
- Eau Fraiche
By Demographics
- Men’s Perfume
- Women’s Perfume
- Unisex Perfume
By Distribution Channel
- Online Retail
- Physical Retail
- Modern Trade Stores
- Departmental Stores
- Flagship Stores
- Drugstores
By Ingredient Type
- Natural
- Synthetic
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
- Japan
- Middle East & Africa
Eau Fraiche product type segment expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period
Eau Fraiche segment revenue is expected to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period, which is mainly attributed to the absence of alcohol content in this type of perfume. The latest trend among key players in the perfume industry is to create Eau Fraiche versions of their popular fragrances. The Eau de Parfum segment is estimated to account for the largest market value share of 52.0% by 2016 end.
Unisex Perfume demographics segment expected to project a higher growth rate over the forecast period
The Unisex Perfume segment is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period. The rise in the number of product launches of unsex perfumes by major players and increasing sales in the APEJ region is anticipated to drive the market in this segment. The Men’s Perfume segment is expected to account for 34.9% value share by 2016 end and is also expected to register a high CAGR owing to the increasing acceptance of beauty products targeting men.
Online Retail distribution channel segment expected to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period
The Online Retail segment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period and is anticipated to be the most attractive segment in terms of CAGR. Global players are entering into partnerships with e-commerce players to capitalise on this highly lucrative sales channel. The Physical Retail segment is estimated to account for the highest market share by 2016 end and will continue to dominate the global perfumes market over the forecast period.
Natural ingredient type segment estimated to project a higher growth rate over the forecast period
The Natural segment is estimated to account for 18.9% value share by 2016 end and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period. Growing consumer concerns towards the use of synthetic chemicals in perfumes are forcing perfume manufacturers to shift from synthetic to natural ingredients, which in turn fuels the growth of the Natural segment.
MEA, Latin America, and Eastern Europe perfume markets are projected to expand significantly in terms of value and volume
In terms of value, the Western Europe market accounts for the maximum revenue share of the global perfumes market followed by North America. The Western Europe perfumes market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period. The APEJ perfumes market is expected to register a significant CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period, due to an expansion by top market players in the region.
Leading market players are adopting digital marketing strategies to reach a wider customer base
Estee Lauder Companies Inc., LVMH, Coty Inc., L’Oreal International, Elizabeth Arden Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., Puig, Perfumania Holdings Inc., Avon Products Inc., and Hermes are some of the top companies operating in the global perfumes market. The beauty and personal care products industry has witnessed major modifications over the past decade, making perfumes a future business perspective for entrepreneurs. Major players manufacturing perfumes are strategically investing in expansion in the Middle East & Africa and Latin America regions, where the per capita perfume consumption is high.
