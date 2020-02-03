Rapid Industrialization in Emerging Countries to Bolster the Growth of the Surface Mount Switch Market 2018 – 2026

Assessment of the International Surface Mount Switch Market

The natural capacity of an individual to produce offspring can be defined as fertility. Lack of fertility is known as infertility. There are several types of fertility testing devices available for both genders such as ovulation prediction kits, male fertility testing kits, fertility monitors, basal body temperature monitors, and cervical mucus monitors. Demand for fertility testing devices is rising owing to the increase in prevalence of fertility related problems and delayed child bearing.

Based on product type, the global fertility testing devices market has been classified into ovulation prediction kits, male fertility testing devices, fertility monitors, and others. The ovulation prediction kits segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of gender, the global fertility testing devices market has been segregated into female fertility testing devices and male fertility testing devices. The female fertility testing devices segment is anticipated to dominate the market from 2018 to 2026.

Based on distribution channel, the global fertility testing devices market has been classified into drug stores and pharmacy, gynecology and fertility clinics, E-commerce, and others. The pharmacy and drug stores segment held a prominent share of the global market, in terms of revenue, in 2017.

Global Fertility Testing Devices Market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

In terms of geography, the global fertility testing devices market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been divided into major countries.

The report also profiles major players in the global fertility testing devices market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report include Church & Dwight Co., Inc., bioZhena Corporation, Geratherm Medical AG, SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH, Emay (HK) Limited, Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc., Piramal Enterprises Ltd, Ava Science Inc., and Hilin Life Products.

The global fertility testing devices market has been segmented as follows:

Global Fertility Testing Devices Market, by Product Type

Ovulation Prediction Kits

Male Fertility Testing Kits

Fertility Monitors Saliva-based Urine-based

Others

Global Fertility Testing Devices Market, by Gender

Female Fertility Testing Devices

Male Fertility Testing Devices

Global Fertility Testing Devices Market, by Distribution Channels

Drug Store & Pharmacy

Gynecology & Fertility Clinics

E-Commerce

Others

Global Fertility Testing Devices Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



