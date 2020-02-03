R&D Activities to Fast-track the Growth of the Erythrosine Market Between 2017 – 2027

A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the Erythrosine Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market projects.

The report analysis the leading players of the Erythrosine Market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the Erythrosine market.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Erythrosine from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2017 – 2027 by region country and subsectors.

The Erythrosine Market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale.

We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders.

key players operating in erythrosine market attempt to focus on changing consumer requirements to gain a competitive edge. Investments centering constant research initiatives regarding the efficacy of erythrosine are also being carried out by leading erythrosine market contributors.

Food Ingredient Solutions (FIS), a leading erythrosine market player recently partnered with Spain’s BTSA to provide Non-GMO vitamin E developed from IP non-GMO soy and sunflower oil.

BASF and Sichuan Lutianhua Co., Ltd., a globally recognized erythrosine provider recently signed a MoU to co-develop a pilot production plant, which will substantially reduce carbon emissions and boost energy efficiency in producing dimethyl ether from syngas compared to the tradition.

Sigma-Aldrich Co.LLC., a leading erythrosine market player was founded in 1996. The company’s parent organization is Merck Group and its subsidiaries include Cerilliant Corporation, Cell Marque Corporation, BioReliance Corporation, and more. The company aims to solve life science problems through collaborations with the global scientific community.

Dynemic Products Ltd., another company operating in the erythrosine market was founded in 1990 with its headquarters located in India. The company’s subsidiary includes Dynamic Overseas (India) Pvt. Ltd. The company is one of the largest manufacturer and exporter of food colors across the globe.

Erythrosine Market: Market Dynamics

Consumer Inclination towards Processed Foods to Foster Growth

Packaged and processed foods are becoming a vital aspect of today’s busy, on-the-go consumers, as they support their fast-paced lifestyles. Packaged and processed foods require effective preservation and stronger shelf appeal to entice consumers. Consumer inclination towards processed foods has shifted the food manufacturers towards synthetic food colorants that allow preservation for a longer period of time, including erythrosine.

As packaged and processed food consumption continues to rise, the application of synthetic food colorants such as erythrosine is likely to gain major impetus, supporting the growth of the erythrosine market.

Reluctance for Synthetic Additives to Hamper Sales

Although synthetic additives are gaining widespread applicability across a plethora of industries owing to its effective preservation for a longer time and cost-effectiveness over natural dyes, the growing positive perception associated to natural colorants and dyes is expected to hinder the sales of erythrosine. Demand for natural colorants and additives are witnessing a major growth on account of the rapid gravitation towards the health and wellness trend, and shift towards food products having naturally derived ingredients.

Health Adversities to Impact Adoption

Depending on its long term and short term utilization, erythrosine has potential carcinogic and mutagenic effects. Although it is used as a colorant alternative, the health adversaries of erythrosine have resulted in prohibition of the dye in certain regions. For instance, Erythrosine is banned in the US but is legal in Brazil and other countries. As health remains a top priority, it could hinder the adoption of erythrosine.

Regional Assessment: Asia Pacific to Maintain Market Dominance

Asia Pacific region accounts for a major market share of the erythrosine market. Gains are attributed to the increasing demand for packaged and processed foods and increasing emphasis on providing decorative products. Furthermore, with a number of erythrosine market players located in Asia Pacific countries, the market in this region is likely to witness notable growth. Europe also hold key opportunities for the erythrosine market contributors. However, the prohibition of erythrosine as a food dye in the North American countries, on account of its negative impact on health would exhibit challenges for the erythrosine market in North America.

Erythrosine Market: Segmentation

On the basis of end-use, the erythrosine market is segmented into:

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Chemical

On the basis of form, erythrosine market is segmented into:

Liquid

Granules

Powder

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain of the global erythrosine market. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with erythrosine market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on erythrosine market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

A detailed overview of parent market

Changing Erythrosine market dynamics in the industry

In-depth Erythrosine market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected Erythrosine market size regarding volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments in Erythrosine market

Competitive landscape of the Erythrosine market

Strategies for key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on Erythrosine market performance

Must-have information for Erythrosine market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

