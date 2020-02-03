Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) Market Projected to Witness a Single-Digit CAGR During 2018 to 2028

Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) Market dimension will probably achieve xx million US$ by 2029, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period, from xx million US$ at 2018. Within this analysis, 2018 was considered as the base and 2018 to 2028 because the prediction interval to estimate the market size for Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) .

This industry study presents the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) Market size, historic breakdown information (2014-2019) and forecast 2018 to 2028. The Private Plane manufacturing, revenue and market share by producers, key areas and type; The usage of Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) Market in volume terms are also provided for major states (or areas ), and also for each application and product at the international level.

Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) Market report coverage:

The Market report covers extensive analysis of fiscal influences, structure, possible, fluctuations, and the industry range. The analysis also enfolds the test of share market size, merchandise & sales volume, earnings, and increase speed. In addition, it includes trustworthy and authentic estimations.

The Market has been reporting expansion rates that are substantial with appreciable CAGR for the past couple of decades. According to the report, the marketplace is expected to grow aggressively during the forecast period and in addition, it can influence the financial structure using a greater revenue share. The market also holds the potential to impact parent marketplace and its peers as the expansion rate of the marketplace is being accelerated by increasing incomes, growing product demand, changing consumption technologies, advanced products, and raw material affluence.

The research aims are Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) Market Report:

To analyze and study the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) status and forecast involving, manufacturing, revenue, consumption, historic and forecast

To present the key manufacturers earnings and market share, growth plans and SWOT analysis in next years

To segment the breakdown data by manufacturers, kind, areas and applications

To examine the regions that are international and key market benefit and potential, opportunity and challenge, restraints and Hazards

To identify trends, drivers, affect factors in international and regions

To analyze each submarket Connected to growth trend and their participation to the Market

To examine developments such as acquisitions, agreements, new product launches, and expansions in the market

Competitive Landscape

ATI Industrial Automation, Inc. – a leading manufacturer of robotic accessories and robot arm tooling- showcased new products and solutions at the ‘2017 Automate Show and Conference’ held at Chicago. The compact and robust designs of the new products showcased by ATI are well- aligned with the ever-evolving specifications of multiple applications and are fully compliant with safety standards. The major objective behind this participation was to branch out to business-to-business trading and tap into new customer segments.

In 2017, Piab AB- a leading manufacturer of smart solutions for automated applications- announced the strategic acquisition of US-based SAS Automation. This acquisition was aimed at venturing into the segment of ‘mechanical gripping’ and strengthening the existing product portfolio of the company, which will further make it a leading ‘one-stop’ platform for multiple gripper varieties. This acquisition of SAS Automation fits the bill of Piab’s strategy to boost its market sustenance via organic growth and through acquisition of industry leaders.

In 2019, Robotiq, a leading provider of software and tools for collaborative robotics space, inaugurated its European headquarters in Lyon, France. This expansion was aimed at boosting the production capabilities of the company in the European region, as Europe remains one of the top priorities of the company with respect to profitability. This new establishment will enable the company to seamlessly expand its regional operations and retain balance in the demand-supply equation.

Additional key players operating in the global robotic end of arm tools (EOAT) market include ABB Ltd., DESTACO, Bastian Solutions LLC, J.H. Benedict Co. Inc., ASS End of Arm Tools, Inc., FIPA Gmbh, Festo AG & Co. KG, SCHUNK GmbH & Co. KG, EMI Corporation, OnRobot A/S, Soft Robotics Inc., IPR – Intelligente Peripherien fuer Roboter GmbH, and other market players.

Note: Fact.MR research offers compelling insights into the competitive landscape of global robotic end of arm tools (EOAT) market. A summary of the report is available upon request.

Additional Insight:

Adoption of End-of-arm Tooling Surges as Robots Become an Industrial Staple for Multi-tasking & Quick Changeovers

Use of robots in the industrial space has taken off significantly, as end-user demand for multi-tasking and instant changeovers has intensified over the years. Robots are penetrating into multiple industrial ecosystems, often operating alongside humans, in the form of collaborative robots (otherwise known as cobots). With the increasing deployment of robots, industrial ecosystems are also seeking effective robotic end of arm tooling (EOAT) to equip the robots with desired functionalities.

Multiple varieties of robotic end of arm tooling (EOAT), including force-torque sensors, welding torches, grippers, collision sensors, tool changers, material removal tools, and more, are witnessing skyrocketing demand for diverse applications. In short, the nature of the target application determines the EOAT type to be used.

Currently, pneumatic EOATs have gained notable traction, as they are easy to integrate and can hold a substantial amount of power in a small space. Grippers remain highly-favored by the end-use industries, as pick and place applications continue to be imperative for successful automation.

Research Methodology:

A comprehensive approach has been adopted to analyze growth of robotic end of arm tools (EOAT) market over the forecast period of 2018 to 2028. Primary & secondary processes remain the two significant aspects of the research methodology employed for robotic end of arm tools (EOAT) market. The primary research for the robotic end of arm tools (EOAT) market report involves constructive discussions with industry personnel and data acquired from prominent stakeholders in the robotic end of arm tools (EOAT) market, including suppliers, manufacturers, and distributors. The secondary research for the robotic end of arm tools (EOAT) market report involves study of authentic documents, including company press releases, investor presentations, articles & magazines, paid databases, and others.

Note: Request methodology.

Scope of the Report

In this analysis, the years believed to gauge the market size of Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) Market:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2018 to 2028

This report involves the opinion of market size for significance (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both bottom-up and upper approaches have been utilized to estimate and confirm the market size of Economy, to estimate the size of other determined submarkets in the market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary study, along with their market shares have been determined through secondary and main research. All percentage stocks, splits, and breakdowns are determined using sources and confirmed sources. For those data information by type, company, region and program, 2018 is considered as the foundation year. The year was considered data information was unavailable for the foundation year.

