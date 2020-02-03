Smart Vent Market Forecast & Global Industry Analysis by 2018 – 2028

Adoption of innovative technologies is gaining grip in the consumer electronics sector as smart devices provide features such as high flexibility and mobility. In this constantly changing technological world, the number of connected devices are growing significantly thereby increasing the level of smartness of things around humans. Devices such as smart vents are also gaining traction in the market. Smart vent is a ventilation system that open and closes based on the room temperature preferences of individuals. Smart vent provides users with monitoring of HVAC system by integration of temperature and pressure sensors in the vent. Through these sensors, the balance between the over-conditioned and under-conditioned rooms is maintained. The entire ventilation process can be controlled through a smartphone application where an individual can set schedules and specific room temperature. Smart vent devices are very compact and can be installed on floors, walls or ceilings in the house and can be controlled from anywhere, thus providing flexibility and ease of use to the smart vent end-users.

Burgeoning R&D in consumer electronics and technological advancements are the key trends in the market. Vendors in the smart vent market are highly focusing on innovating and integrating additional features in the smart vent devices in order to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Smart Vent Market: Drivers and Restraints

The smart vents are easy to maintain and provides features such as sound free operations and wireless communication. It also uses room temperature of individuals to provide enhanced comfort and is energy efficient. Such factors are driving the growth of the smart vent market. Smart vent also offers various health benefits by controlling the harmful gases and damp air generated inside the house, while saving much energy by heating and cooling only those rooms that an individual wants. These factors are further driving the growth of the smart vent market.

Smart device necessarily requires an internet connection for any communication. Also, in order to operate a smart vent, a standardized operating system is needed. Such factors hamper the adoption of the smart vent in the market.

Smart Vent Market: Segmentation

Segmentation Overview

Smart vent market can be categorized on the basis application, operating system, and end-user. The section market analysis by application comprehensively analyzes the smart vent market on various applications for which the smart vents are used. The section market analysis by operating system comprehensively examines the smart vent market-based in the types of operating systems supported by smart vent mobile application. Every application provided by vendors has its compatibility standards. The section of the market analysis by end-users, comprehensively analyzes the smart vent market based on the users of smart vents. The deployment of the type and size of vent entirely depends on the end-users. Some vendors in the market only provide smart vent for residential use and vice versa.

Based on Application, the Smart Vent market is segmented into:

Temperature

Dust

Fume

Odor

Oil and Mist

Others

Based on Operating System, the Smart Vent market is segmented into:

iOS

Android

Based on end-users, the Smart Vent market is segmented into:

Residential

Commercial

Smart Vent Market: Competitive Landscape

Examples of some of the key players operating in the Smart Vent market are

Keen Home Inc.

SmartVent LLC

Flair Inc.

Nest Labs Inc.

Smart Energy Solutions

San Mao Technology Co. Ltd.

DCI Products

Rowan Dron Electrical

IPS Roofing and Villara Corporation.

Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the Smart Vent market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA and other APAC, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to be a large market for the smart vent as a majority of the smart vent vendors such as Keen Home Inc., Flair, Inc., and SmartVent LLC are based in North America. The consumer electronics market in developing regions, such as APEJ, Latin America, and parts of Africa, is characterized by the emergence and growing popularity of connected devices in various smart home device segment including smart vent. Rising urbanization and evolving consumer lifestyle in countries in the above-mentioned regions are also likely to increase the scope of penetration of Smart Vents in these regions, in the near future.

Regional analysis for Global Smart Vent Market includes

