Street Sweepers Market To Grow in the Coming Years, New Research explores Factors Responsible 2019 – 2024

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

The global street sweepers market is highly concentrated, with top manufacturers accounting for approximately 35%–40% of the market share. Key players operating in the global street sweepers market are:

Aebi Schmidt Holding AG.

Alamo Group Inc.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Boschung Group

Bucher(Johnston)

Cat Pumps

Dulevo S.p.A.

Elgin Sweeper Company

FUJIAN LONGMA ENVIRONMENTAL SANITATION EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD

Global Sweeper

Hako GmbH

Johnston Sweepers Limited

REV Group.

Ritchie Bros.

TENAX INTERNATIONAL s.r.l.

Tennant Company.

TYMCO Inc.

Global Street Sweepers Market – Research Scope

The global street sweepers market can be segmented based on:

Product Type

Sweeping Type

Application

Drive

Power Supply

Region

Global Street Sweepers Market, by Product Type

On the basis of product type, the global street sweepers market can be bifurcated into:

Compact Sweeper

Truck-mounted Sweeper

Other

Global Street Sweepers Market, by Sweeping Type

Based on sweeping type, the global street sweepers market can be categorized into:

Mechanical Broom Sweeper

Regenerative-Air Sweeper

Vacuum Sweeper

Global Street Sweepers Market, by Application

Based on application, the global street sweepers market can be categorized into:

Municipal Car parks City centres Roads

Airport

Ports

Industrial Heavy industry Light industry

Highway

Large-scale retail channels Indoor car parks Outdoor car parks Shopping centers

Others (Good for picking up wet vegetation)

Global Street Sweepers Market, by Drive

In terms of drive, the global street sweepers market can be classified into:

Man on board

Walk behind

Global Street Sweepers Market, by Power Supply

On the basis of power supply, the global street sweepers market can be classified into:

CNG

Diesel

Electric

LPG

Manual

Petrol

Global Street Sweepers Market, by Region

Based on region, the global street sweepers market can be segmented into:

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Sweden Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

