Surgical Cameras Market Electricity To Be Supported By Technological Advancements At Some Purpose

Surgical cameras are devices that are used to visualize the surgical field and to create computerized archives of surgeries. The videos of surgeries are stored for educational purposes and as proof or evidence of the surgical process. Increase in R&D funding is one of the factors that is driving the adoption of use of surgical cameras during surgery. Surgical cameras have a number of applications including educational as well as magnify the surgical field.
Microscopic surgical cameras is one such example for the use of magnification of the surgical field of view. These cameras are not only useful for minimally invasive surgeries but also for complex and small area of surgeries such as dental surgeries and neurologic surgeries.
Traditional surgeries require the doctor to create an incision that allows the surgeon to see the field of surgery. However with the advent of minimally invasive surgical techniques has changed the medical field perspective. Laparoscopic and robotic surgeries are examples of minimally invasive techniques that are gaining popularity.
This was possible due to the use of surgical cameras that can be inserted through a smaller incision so as to view the surgical field without a larger incision allowing the patient to heal faster post-surgery. Thus the increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries is driving the growth of the surgical cameras market and is expected to continue a robust growth through the forecast period.
Rise in adoption and development of integrated and hybrid ORs, increase in adoption of robotic surgery, rise in reimbursement for dental surgical procedures and other similar procedures, increase in number of surgeries, increased adoption of computerized archival systems, rise in research funding are some of the factors that drive the growth of the surgical cameras market.
Furthermore, increase in adoption of minimally invasive surgeries such as laparoscopy and robotic surgery is also one of the major factors that drive the growth of the surgical cameras market.
However increase in cost of surgical cameras due to the increase in taxes could hinder the growth of the surgical cameras market.
Based on the product type, the global surgical cameras market is segmented into:
- Microscopic Surgical cameras
- Loupe-Mounted Surgical cameras
- Inlight Surgical cameras
- Minimally Invasive Surgical cameras
Based on the sensor type, the global surgical cameras market is segmented into:
- CCD
- CMOS
Based on the modality, the global surgical cameras market is segmented into:
- Wired Surgical cameras
- Wireless Surgical cameras
Based on the end user, the global surgical cameras market is segmented into:
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Dental Hospitals and Clinics
There are a number of players in the surgical cameras market that offer tough competition within the market. Most players are focused towards mergers and acquisitions strategy for the growth of the company share within the surgical cameras market. There are mainly two types of sensors that surgical cameras use that include CCD and CMOS.
These cameras are available as wired and wireless types and have a variety of applications. Based on type the surgical cameras can be segmented into microscopic surgical cameras, Loupe-mounted cameras, inlight cameras and minimally invasive surgical cameras.
North America and Europe together hold the largest share of the surgical cameras market. This is primarily due to the increase in number of surgical procedures, increase in adoption of dental health and surgeries, rise in computerized archive systems, increase in R&D expenditure, increased adoption of integrated ORs in the regions.
Furthermore, increase in patient pool, increasing number of players in China and Japan, increase in research funding are some of the factors that drive the surgical cameras market growth in the Asia Pacific regions making it a lucrative region to invest in surgical cameras market.
Some of the key players operating in the surgical cameras market are Stryker Corporation, General Scientific Corporation (SurgiTel), Denyers International Pty, Prescott’s, Inc., Hillrom Services Inc. (Trumpf Medical), among many others
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Surgical cameras Market Segments
- Surgical cameras Market Dynamics
- Historical Actual surgical cameras Market Size, 2014 – 2018
- Surgical cameras Market Size & Forecast 2019 to 2029
- Surgical cameras Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Surgical cameras Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional analysis includes
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- South Asia
- East Asia
- Oceania
- Middle East & Africa
Report Highlights:
- Shifting Industry dynamics
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected industry size Recent industry trends
- Key Competition landscape
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective towards market performance
