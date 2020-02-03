Urethral Dilator Market Growth, Forecast and Value Chain2017 – 2025

As per a report Market-research, the Urethral Dilator economy is likely to see a CAGR increase of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are examined from the market analysis that was presented.

competitive landscape of global urethral dilator market include –

Medline Industries, Inc.

Cook Medical

Teleflex Incorporated

MEDpro Medical

UROMED Kurt Drews KG

Global Urethral Dilator Market Dynamics

Prevalence of Minimally Invasive Procedures to Fuel Demand Globally

The key factor propelling the growth of global urethral dilator market is the rising preference of minimally invasive surgeries among the healthcare practitioners and patients as well. The advent of minimally invasive methods to treat urological conditions and ailments related to bladder, prostate, and kidney is accelerating among the end-users. This factor is impacting the urethral dilator market positively.

These procedures are being accepted more widely over urethroplasty and blind dilation methods to reduce the risks related to the disease. Owing to rising preference for minimally invasive techniques, among urologists, the requirement for urethral dilator is expected to grow in the span of upcoming years.

Urethral dilation is among the most common and basic processes to treat urethral stricture ailment in its initial stage. The urethral dilators are used in the treatment if obesity, prostate cancer, and kidney stones is boosting the demand in global urethral dilator market for the treatment of for urethral stricture.

Urethral dilators help preventing more serious surgeries by enabling easy removal and insertion of catheters and stents. Owing to prevalence of prostate cancer and kidney stones, the demand regarding urethral dilators is likely to surge as well. Moreover, along with rising preference in minimally invasive procedures, the rising number of cases requiring urethral dilators is also fueling the market with a steady CAGR in the forecast period from 2018 to 2028.

North America to Lead Due to Rising Awareness Among People for Urethral Stricture

On the basis of geography, the global urethral dilators market is divided into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Among these, North America is foreseen to lead the global market within the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. The region is trailed by Asia Pacific and Europe. Increasing awareness regarding various ailments and infections, along with their cure and treatment is foreseen to contribute in sustaining the lead of the region. Moreover, increase in government policies with respect to the growth in supportive policies in medical sector is likely to fuel the growth of urethral dilator market in the mentioned regions.

