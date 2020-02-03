Wafer Backgrinding Tape Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report2018 – 2028

The Most Recent study on the Wafer Backgrinding Tape Market Research provides a profound comprehension of the various market dynamics like trends, drivers, the challenges, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic elements that are predicted to shape the increase of the Wafer Backgrinding Tape market throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

The introduced study elucidates the crucial indicators of Market growth which comes with a thorough analysis of this value chain, CAGR development, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data may enable readers to understand the quantitative growth parameters of this international industry that is Wafer Backgrinding Tape .

Notable Developments

Advancements in the electronics architecture have spearheaded the growth of the global wafer backgrinding tape market. Some of the notable developments pertaining to the market are listed below.

AI Trechnology Inc. manufactures resilient, high-quality tapes for the semiconductor industry. Introduction of the non-silicone, non-eva based compressible backgrinding tape model introduced by the company is well-received across the market. Such introduction by the market vendors have paved way for the inflow of voluminous revenues in the global wafer backgrinding tape market.

Key players such as Denka Company Limited and Lintec of America Inc. have reaped the benefits of extensive marketing. Research and development initiatives related to semiconductor manufacturing have also favoured the growth of the global wafer backgrinding tape market.

Some other notable vendors in the global wafer backgrinding tape market are:

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Nitto Denko Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Minitron Elektron GMBH

Global Wafer Backgrinding Tape Market: Growth Drivers

Use of Backgrinding Tapes in Commonly-Used Electronic Devices

The growth of the global wafer backgrinding tape market largely hinges onto developments in the electronics industry. Electronic devices such as smartphones, USB memory sticks, and music players are built from miniaturized components. This factor has led to increased demand for wafer backgrinding tapes in the semiconductor industry. Furthermore, the nascent trend of manufacturing ultra-compact electronic devices has also driven demand within the global market. The need for prevent of warping of electronic component has also led electronic manufacturers to use high-quality binding tapes. The revenue index of this market is, therefore, slated to improve in the years to follow.

Developing a Robust Electronic Architecture

The thickness of wafers plays an integral role in gauging the expected performance and efficiency of semiconductor devices. This factor, coupled with the growing relevance of integrated circuits in electronic manufacturing, has paved way for market growth. Silicon wafers have attracted increased demand in recent times. Pocketing of these wafer requires the use of high-quality backgrinding tapes. Furthermore, hardware technologies are subjected to a range of modifications post production. This factor also necessitates the use of wafer backgrinding tape during the process of hardware testing and analysis.

The global wafer backgrinding tapes market is segmented by:

By Type

UV Curable

Non-UV

By Wafer Size

6-Inch

8-Inch

12-Inch

Others

